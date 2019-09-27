RIA in a Box Provides Free Access to Expanded Vendor Due Diligence Platform

CLEVELAND, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA in a Box, a leading provider of compliance, operations and registration software and services solutions for the wealth management industry, today announced a new free level of access to its Vendor Due Diligence Platform as part of the company's industry-leading MyRIACompliance® software platform. Free access to the vendor due diligence platform is now available to all registered investment adviser (RIA) firms for no charge.

The Vendor Due Diligence Platform allows RIA firms and vendors to automate documentation sharing and tracking, including documents such as email compliance, data security, and cybersecurity policies. Current industry vendors available on the platform include: Advyzon, Envestnet MoneyGuide, Morningstar, Orion, Redtail, RIA in a Box, Riskalyze, and Wealthbox.

"The RIA industry is more dependent on third party vendors than ever before," said GJ King, president at RIA in a Box. "Given the regulatory focus and how important it is for an RIA firm to perform proper third-party vendor due diligence as part of its cybersecurity program, we've spearheaded this new platform to streamline this important process for RIA firms and leading industry vendors. Now RIA firms can access our first of its kind free platform to kick start the vendor due diligence process."

Free users of the vendor due diligence platform have the ability to automatically connect with up to five vendors on the platform. Once digitally connected with a vendor on the platform, the RIA firm has real-time access to the vendors latest information security due diligence information. The RIA firm can also store vendor documentation and record the diligence process in the firm's online compliance log which is fully exportable at any time for no additional charge.

The free version of the vendor due diligence platform is now live and an RIA firm can sign up today at: https://www.riainabox.com/ria-vendor-due-diligence.

About RIA in a Box LLC

RIA in a Box is a leading provider of compliance software to the wealth management industry. Launched in 2005, RIA in a Box is led by Will Bressman and GJ King who transformed the business into the market leading SaaS-based compliance solution focused on the RIA industry. Over 1,700 RIAs of varying size use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com .

