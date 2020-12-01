RIA Industry Veteran Gary Foster Joins Thrivent Advisor Network as Senior Business Development Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent Advisor Network, the platform for independent purpose-driven advisors looking to deliver financial advice as part of a community with shared values, has hired RIA industry veteran Gary Foster as Senior Business Development Officer. With over 20 years of experience, Foster joins Thrivent Advisor Network from LPL Financial.

For the last 15 years of his two decade financial services career, Foster has served in various business development roles, most recently as Regional Director, Vice President of Business Development at LPL Financial. Prior to this, Foster worked in business development for Motif Capital, Pershing Advisor Solutions and Raymond James Financial Services, where he started his career. Foster brings extensive experience to his role at Thrivent Advisor Network, having worked directly with financial advisors in a variety of capacities, including advising those leaving wirehouses in search of options that support more advisor independence. He holds the FINRA Series 7, 9, 10, 24, and 63.

"Gary is a respected industry leader and we couldn't be happier to welcome him to Thrivent Advisor Network. He will play an integral role in helping to further establish Thrivent Advisor Network as the landing spot for advisors who desire access to the RIA world, while also having the backing of our network, the common connection of shared values and the ability to support and grow their businesses," said Luke Winskowski, Head of Thrivent Advisor Network.

"I've known and followed Thrivent throughout my career. What really struck me from the very beginning of my interaction with Thrivent's new hybrid RIA was the focus on shared values and purpose-driven approach to finances, with advisors who are dedicated to serving the whole client – not just their wealth, but also their health, values and purpose," commented Gary Foster, Senior Business Development Officer at Thrivent Advisor Network. "I've already seen this resonate with advisors and I'm excited to help drive even more business and growth for Thrivent Advisor Network as we round out the year and move into 2021."

Foster is the second Senior Business Development Officer to joinThrivent Advisor Network recently, following Matthew Sines, another industry veteran who came on board from Raymond James Financial Services a month earlier.

The expansion of the Thrivent Advisor Network team is occurring as the network has experienced much growth since its founding in 2019. As of July 2020, Thrivent Advisor Network reported over $1.3 billion in AUM. Since that time, the firm has had significant growth with total projected assets under management for the end of this year approaching $4.5 billion.

Additionally, head of Thrivent Advisor Network, Luke Winskowski, was recently named to WealthManagement.com's Ten to Watch in 2021 list.

About Thrivent Advisor Network

Thrivent Advisor Network, a registered investment advisor ("RIA"), is a new hybrid platform offered by Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization helping more than two million clients achieve financial clarity, enabling lives of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent created Thrivent Advisor Network as an opportunity for independent financial advisors to be part of a company committed to helping clients connect their finances and faith. Advisors who join Thrivent Advisor Network are seeking the freedom that comes from owning their own practice while still wanting the human connection and support that comes from being part of a community of like-minded professionals under the Thrivent Advisor Network RIA. Thrivent Advisor Network is positioned to serve as a significant partner to advisors looking to expand their capabilities, boost their brand visibility, and amplify their voice.

