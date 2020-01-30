RIADAC Brings Vital Education on Blockchain and Digital Assets to More Than 1,000 Advisors at Inside ETFs and TDA Annual Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was standing room at two events as more than 1,000 financial advisors discovered the impact blockchain will have on the global economy and the financial services industry, and how they can add digital assets to their clients' portfolios. These special programs were presented by the RIA Digital Assets Council at Inside ETFs, the world's leading conference on exchange-traded funds, and National LINC, TD Ameritrade's annual conference for financial advisors.

Hosted by RIADAC founder Ric Edelman, one of the nation's most prominent financial advisors, the track provided the latest tax and regulatory information and showed advisors how to incorporate digital assets into their practices. Advisors received a combined 10.5 Continuing Education Credits by attending the programs.

Expert speakers included:

Matt Hougan , Global Head of Research for Bitwise Asset Management

"Registered Investment Advisors manage $2 trillion for millions of American investors," said Edelman, who was named three times as the nation's #1 Independent Financial Advisor by Barron's. "It's vital that we learn how to adapt these new technologies into our practices, for the benefit of our clients."

RIADAC is presenting additional educational events at many of the largest RIA conferences in the nation, including:

Don Friedman, founder of the Digital Asset Strategy Summit who is partnering with RIADAC on the development of these programs, said, "These events offer an unprecedented opportunity for companies in the digital space to reach RIAs, who are the gatekeepers to trillions of investors' assets."

To learn about upcoming events and subscribe for updates, visit www.riadac.com.

ABOUT RIADAC

The RIA Digital Assets Council is dedicated to advancing financial advisors' awareness and knowledge of blockchain and digital assets. Through RIADAC, financial advisors can connect with experts and enhance their understanding of blockchain and digital assets to improve their practices and benefit their clients. Learn about upcoming events and subscribe at www.riadac.com

ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN AND DIGITAL ASSETS

Blockchain technology replaces the traditional "trust economy" with a new "authentication economy." It eliminates the need for middlemen, and allows financial transactions of all sorts – from securities trades to the purchase of concert tickets – to be conducted more quickly, more safely, less expensively and with greater transparency than traditional methods of commerce allow. Data placed on the blockchain are visible virtually instantly, and cannot be deleted, copied, altered or hidden.

Digital assets are vehicles used to conduct transactions, or create and store value, on the blockchain, and include digital currencies, utility and platform tokens, and tokenized securities.

Thanks to blockchain and digital assets, virtually every type of transaction can be accommodated – from brokerage transactions to concert tickets to marriage certificates – with massive improvements for buyer and seller, albeit at the expense of the broker or middleman.

ABOUT RIC EDELMAN

RIADAC Founder Ric Edelman is recognized as a visionary thought-leader in the RIA industry. Ric hosts a nationally syndicated radio show, PBS television specials and is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of 10 books on personal finance. He's a recipient of IARFC's lifetime achievement award, and has been named by InvestmentNews, RIABiz and others as one of the most influential people in the financial services industry.

