Rialto Markets Hires Wellington Management MD as Head of Digital Securities Market Structure

Mr. Saba was most recently a Managing Director and Principal at Wellington Management responsible for their proprietary and third-party multi-asset electronic trading and connectivity infrastructure. For over 17 years, Lee led and contributed to industry standards on a wide variety of concepts in equities and FX. While at Wellington, Mr. Saba also oversaw the inaugural IT FinTech Working Group, was a vocal advocate and member of the investor hub for blockchain and digital assets research, and currently serves as Co-chair of the FIX Trading Community.

"Rialto Markets offers solutions for digital securities from advisory services to issuance to trading to custody. Lee's extensive experience within the institutional community will greatly help Rialto enhance its offering and reach by bringing best of breed solutions from traditional capital markets and digital technology to the digital securities space," said Shari Noonan, CEO of Rialto Markets. "We are excited to have Lee join the Rialto team as we continue to expand our end-to-end offering in digital securities to the institutional community."

"The cost efficiency and flexibility that blockchain technology and smart contracts deliver make digital securities a natural evolution of market structure. The Rialto team's vast experience in traditional capital markets and market structure makes this a particularly exciting opportunity to evolve the market and create great new capital formation opportunities for issuers and investors alike," said Saba.

Rialto Markets operates a regulated Broker Dealer and Alternative Trading System for fixed income products and will be expanding its ATS operations to include blockchain-based digital securities. Rialto makes money smart by applying the intelligence of digital assets to offer new capital formation opportunities for issuers and investors. Rialto's end-to-end solution including advisory, issuance, trading and custody combined with the team's proven capital markets expertise opens up a new global market and asset class of fully compliant digital securities for market participants. For more information visit: https://rialtomarkets.com/

