Ribbon and ECI Telecom's Apollo 9904x Recognized in Lightwave 2020 Innovation Reviews for Third Consecutive Year

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), and ECI Telecom Group Ltd. (together, "Ribbon-ECI"), a global provider of communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that their Apollo 9904x line has been recognized as one of the best Optical Transport Systems in the industry in the 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. Ribbon and ECI announced the close of their merger on March 3, 2020.

The Lightwave Innovation Reviews recognize excellence in products, services and technology applicable to optical networks. Technology developers are invited to submit new or recently enhanced products or services for review by an independent panel of judges. This year's judging panel included executives from network operators, technology vendors and industry research and analysis firms. Each entry is reviewed by at least three judges, who rate the entry on a scale of 1.0 to 5.0 based on its innovation and potential contribution to customer success.

Ribbon-ECI received the Honoree Score of 4.0. "I congratulate Ribbon-ECI on their score of 4.0," said Stephen Hardy, Lightwave editorial director and program manager of 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. "This program recognizes and rewards the top products and services available to the optical communications industry. That Apollo OPT9904x achieved Honoree status is a testament to Ribbon-ECI's innovation."

Ribbon-ECI's Apollo 9904x extends the benefits of OTN (Optical Transport Network) switching to the network edge, helping network operators achieve greater competitiveness in the delivery of transport and packet services to business customers. The Apollo 9904x line, designed for multi-vendor interoperability and disaggregated networks, can maximize the benefits of wavelength grooming and automated service restoration. A broad range of clients can benefit from low cost per bit to construct basic to complex optical networks with the deployment of the Apollo 9904x.

The judges' comments about the Apollo 9904x included: "Solid product for business service offerings by providing low-cost Layer 1 and Layer 2 pipes to customers. The contentionless pipe is a strong way to offer business services and the ability to increase the pipe size on a card-by-card basis is a cost savings feature. Automatic switching in meshed networks is another important feature."

"We are honored to receive the Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program Award for our Apollo 9940x, which allows for a truly programmable, adaptive optical network," said Kevin Driscoll, head of Ribbon-ECI's North American packet optical team. "The high score and notable comments are a testament to the suitability of the Apollo 9940x to the new age of networking and Ribbon-ECI's continued efforts to deliver optimal solutions for today and tomorrow. It's the incorporation of these new technologies that make our offering so strong, and it's no wonder that our optical product line sales have grown so quickly over the past years."

This is the third successive year that ECI (and the first year that the combined Ribbon-ECI entity) has received an award in the Lightwave Innovation Reviews. Last year, the Apollo TM1200 1.2T Dual Channel Blade won in the Optical Subsystems category. Virtually all of Ribbon-ECI's packet optical solutions have been recognized in a variety of industry awards over the past years.

About Lightwave

Through our integrated media portfolio, Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audience's business-critical decisions is based in our 35+ year relationship with the entire optical community – technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises – and our recognition of the interplay among its members.

About Ribbon (Nasdaq: RBBN)

We deliver global real-time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, agility and automation and includes optical and packet networking, core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, and leading-edge software security and analytics tools.

To learn more, visit rbbn.com or ecitele.com for more about our packet optical portfolio.

Information about the Apollo family of optical systems can be found at ecitele.com/productcat/apollo

