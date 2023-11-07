Ribbon Brings Customers and Industry Experts Together for Second Annual Tech Forum

News provided by

Ribbon Communications Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Program explores the topics impacting today's communications ecosystem

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it will be holding its Ribbon Tech Forum in Plano, TX, November 8-10 2023.

The Forum brings together participants and experts from across the communications industry to discuss the latest in both technology and business trends, and to share best practices on how to successfully address common opportunities and challenges. The agenda includes topics that cut across multiple industries and are relevant to Service Providers, large and small, and many Enterprise market verticals.

"We've designed a comprehensive program that connects technology with the latest in business and regulatory changes, featuring real-world case studies along with discussions on technology innovation, security, service evolution, regulatory compliance, funding opportunities, and more," added Joni Jo Roberts, Ribbon's Chief Marketing Officer. "Participants will gain actionable insights from industry leaders who are leveraging today's digital models to simplify their operations and drive new revenue streams."

The two-day program is packed with informational sessions and features a partner showcase, demos, technical breakout sessions and a 'bring your network issue' meeting room where our experts will be available to diagnose and propose innovative, effective solutions to customers' concerns.

"Our industry continues to be vibrant and innovative, bringing the latest technologies to bear on increasingly ubiquitous communications," said David Stehlin, CEO of TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association). "I look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions both on and off-stage."

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements  
The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact 
+1 (978) 614-8050
[email protected]       

Media Contact
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Also from this source

Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of...
1GLOBAL Optimizes Mobile Voice Quality with Ribbon

1GLOBAL Optimizes Mobile Voice Quality with Ribbon

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.