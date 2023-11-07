Ribbon Brings Customers and Industry Experts Together for Second Annual Tech Forum

Program explores the topics impacting today's communications ecosystem

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it will be holding its Ribbon Tech Forum in Plano, TX, November 8-10 2023.

The Forum brings together participants and experts from across the communications industry to discuss the latest in both technology and business trends, and to share best practices on how to successfully address common opportunities and challenges. The agenda includes topics that cut across multiple industries and are relevant to Service Providers, large and small, and many Enterprise market verticals.

"We've designed a comprehensive program that connects technology with the latest in business and regulatory changes, featuring real-world case studies along with discussions on technology innovation, security, service evolution, regulatory compliance, funding opportunities, and more," added Joni Jo Roberts, Ribbon's Chief Marketing Officer. "Participants will gain actionable insights from industry leaders who are leveraging today's digital models to simplify their operations and drive new revenue streams."

The two-day program is packed with informational sessions and features a partner showcase, demos, technical breakout sessions and a 'bring your network issue' meeting room where our experts will be available to diagnose and propose innovative, effective solutions to customers' concerns.

"Our industry continues to be vibrant and innovative, bringing the latest technologies to bear on increasingly ubiquitous communications," said David Stehlin, CEO of TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association). "I look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions both on and off-stage."

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

