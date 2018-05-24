Ribbon Communications Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City

WESTFORD, Mass., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Fritz Hobbs, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Riley, Chief Technology Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat presentation and investor meetings on behalf of the company at the Cowen & Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

The fireside chat presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and be available for replay for 90 days through the Ribbon Communications Investor website at http://investors.ribboncommunications.com/events.cfm.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a company with two decades of market leadership experience in providing secure real-time communications solutions to the top service providers and enterprises around the globe. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, Ribbon delivers highly reliable, unified and embedded real-time communications capabilities to customers in more than 25 countries and on 6 continents. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to all IP and fully virtualized, secure, cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. Ribbon's market-leading communications security solutions are based on a big data behavioral analytics platform and offer customers enhanced network intelligence and security. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enables rapid service creation and digital transformation by delivering customers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded and unified communications capabilities. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Investor Relations:

Sara Leggat

+1 (978) 614-8841

sleggat@rbbn.com

US Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695 2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741 1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

