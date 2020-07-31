Ribbon Communications Inc. to Participate at the Oppenheimer Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

WESTFORD, Mass., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Bruce McClelland, Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Lopez, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Oppenheimer Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

