Ribbon Cutting at New Honda of Houston and Golf Carts of Cypress Showroom- 10039 Huffmeister!

HOUSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long, hot weekend of moving, Drake Powersports/Honda of Houston and Golf Carts of Cypress has relocated to our new facility on the corner of Huffmeister and US 290 - "under the water tower." The address is 10039 Huffmeister Road, Houston, TX 77065. The new facility is about two miles from our long-time home on West Rd. The new location provides customers with easier access and a cool new vibe.

"We are excited to welcome our customer family into our new home. It is the perfect place to fulfill our Mission, which is: To bring friends and families together to share the exhilarating experience of motorsports and the outdoors by providing the finest motorcycle, ATV, and Power Equipment; while delivering impeccable customer service and support," said company President, Steven Quance.

The CyFair Chamber of Commerce will host a Ribbon Cutting for Honda of Houston and Golf Carts of Cypress on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. David Mann, Sales Manager and Assistant GM who coordinated the ceremony with the Chamber said, "All interested parties are invited to attend and tour our new Showroom, Parts and Accessories and our world class Service Department." Steve Helms, GM reminded us, "Even if Powersports aren't your thing, we carry a full line of quiet and reliable Honda generators. Something everyone in Houston will need sooner or later!"

For additional information on the Ribbon Cutting or Honda of Houston please contact David Mann or Steve Helms, GM at 281-506-1300.

Honda of Houston rose from the ashes of a once booming motorcycle shop in the 70's, to set a new standard for Houston area motorcycle dealerships today. We began our quest in 1993, and 26 years later, we are still – One Brand. The Best Brand. One Town. One Store. Honda of Houston on a Mission. Learn more at www.hondaofhouston.com

Golf Carts of Cypress offers both Pre-Configured and Custom Club Car Golf Carts, configured to customer specifications. The Showroom offers a wide variety of 2, 4 and 6 Seat Golf Carts in stock and ready for immediate delivery. Accessories and customization available on all Carts. Learn more at www.golfcartsofcypress.com

Contact Info:

David Mann or Steve Helms

Honda of Houston and Golf Carts of Cypress

281-506-1300

SOURCE Honda of Houston

