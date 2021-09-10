Ribbon Cutting at the Fort Athletic Club on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, at 10:00AM

OCEANPORT, N.J., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort Athletic Club, capping a momentous and awe-inspiring multi-million dollar transformation, is pleased to announce its Ribbon Cutting celebration on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, at 10:00 am. The Club's Leadership Team will be joined by Oceanport Mayor Jay Coffey to commemorate the facility's opening, slated for October.

The Fort Athletic Club will showcase four first class boutiques inside of the 50,000 square foot facility. The above picture is EYS (Earn Your Stripes) https://fortathleticclub.com/eys/ Flight School - Powered by Stages Cycling and the energy of the studio each 45-minute flight will have your heart pumping, your body rocking and your face with a smile. https://fortathleticclub.com/flight-school/

Scott Marchakitus, CEO of the Fort Athletic Club, says the facility is a modern, technology-infused, upscale establishment that caters to individuals and families who desire a best-in-class fitness and wellness experience. The club features state-of-the-art equipment, four boutique studios, pristine locker rooms, youth programs, a coffee and smoothie bar and more.

The Fort will be active within the youth athletics community, offering a strength and conditioning program, clinics, leagues, and tournaments for children beginning as young as 18 months. Soccer, basketball, baseball, cheer, football, and STEM are just a few of the many programs available at The Fort.



The facility's four high-end fitness boutiques will be home to high intensity strength and cardio classes, cycling, yoga, dance, and senior fitness. The Fort also features best-in-class weight training and cardio equipment, as well as an exclusive line of circuit training equipment called Biocircuit™ by Technogym. Biocircuit guides users automatically through a workout with stations that memorize their settings and fitness levels after just one set up.

Marchakitus says many who have already toured the facility compare The Fort to a high-end mall, highlighting the variety of options for every age and every fitness level.

For membership information, please call The Fort at (732) 708-3434 or email [email protected]. Visit www.fortathleticclub.com to learn more about membership options and exclusive rates available to the first 500 members.

Location Details:

The Fort Athletic Club

1600 Avenue of Memories

Oceanport, NJ 07757

