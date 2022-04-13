RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY & OPEN HOUSE APRIL 21, 2022

Tribal Edge Insurance Native-Owned Broker April 21 2022 at 11:00am Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House Jackson, MS. Tweet this

We don't just want to be your broker we want to be your community partner and promote health and wellness throughout Indian Country. We look forward to helping your Tribe, and/or business, with innovative broker services, underwriting, employee benefits, health insurance, pharmacy, clinical and human resource solutions. Additionally, we have an Innovative Workforce Development Approach that with your guidance and when feasible, we hire and train benefit representatives from your Tribe for your Tribe!

Our Tribal Edge team is brought to you by Tribal Solutions Group a National Native American-owned company with a long history of Tribal government and Tribal enterprise experience with a national presence across the United States. Premier Workforce Solutions, a strategic partner to Tribal Edge, brings HR, Benefit, and Health Plan experience. Call us today at 215.896.6162 or visit us online at tribaledgeinsurance.com to learn more and set up a consultation to discuss how we can help your business start saving today.

We are happy to accommodate press at our upcoming event please reach out ahead of time and we will plan for photo opportunities and sound bites.

Contact Information:

Tribal Edge, LLC

Ted McKenzie, Administrator

(215) 896-6162 [email protected]

Wendy Feldbauer [email protected]com

