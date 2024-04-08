Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Grand Opening of Rising Star Roofing

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Star Roofing, a leading provider of commercial and residential roofing services, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Fort Myers. As part of the Northpoint Roofing Systems family, Rising Star Roofing brings a legacy of excellence and commitment to quality craftsmanship to the vibrant community of Fort Myers.

In light of recent storms impacting the area, Rising Star Roofing is dedicated to providing reliable roofing solutions and essential maintenance services to help homeowners and businesses recover and fortify against future challenges. Offering commercial and residential roofing services, gutter installation, and maintenance, Rising Star Roofing is poised to become a trusted partner in safeguarding properties throughout Fort Myers.

To commemorate the opening of its newest Florida location in Fort Myers, Rising Star Roofing will host a special Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on April 8th at 15245 S Tamiami Trail Ste 11, Fort Myers, FL 33908. The ceremony will signify a significant milestone for Rising Star Roofing as they continue to serve the community, building upon years of delivering top-notch roofing solutions to homeowners. It presents an opportunity for residents to gain valuable insights into roofing, storm preparedness, damage identification, and prevention, aspects they may not have previously encountered while the company operated from its original location in Bonita Springs.

Brian Finger, General Manager for Rising Star Roofing, expressed excitement about the company's expansion into Fort Myers, stating, "We are thrilled to be here in Fort Myers, where we will be offering quality roofs you can rely on from a trusted company with locations all around the United States. Being a veteran operated business, we value local expertise and prioritize customer commitment, ensuring we support you through all weather conditions. This new location shows our dedication to serving you and solidifies our pledge to uphold exceptional service as a local company."

In addition to informational sessions, Rising Star Roofing will provide a complimentary meal and refreshments to all attendees, fostering a welcoming atmosphere of community engagement and support.

Residents, businesses, and members of the media are invited to join Rising Star Roofing on April 8th to celebrate this exciting milestone and learn more about how the company can serve the roofing needs of the Fort Myers area.

SOURCE Northpoint Roofing Systems Operating, LLC