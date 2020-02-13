Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for 580 City Center Plaza

580 City Center Plaza provides convenient access for commuters, shoppers and those with medical needs to quality stores, services and medical care in the heart of Newport News. Expanding retail and medical options for Port Warwick residents, its first floor will offer retail stores and dining space, while the second floor will house medical offices. Boasting 56,564 square feet of rentable space, the facility is ready for full occupancy now and seeking tenants.

The third floor will host Coastal Virginia Surgery Center, an out-patient surgical center option currently focused on orthopaedics and pain management procedures, which will cover patients throughout Hampton Roads Virginia and beyond. An independent ambulatory surgery center, CVSC currently hosts seven physicians who are innovators in outpatient surgical procedures. "Our accessible, state-of-the-art, outpatient surgery center is designed to provide the best care for our patients today, as well as far into the future", says Boyd W. Haynes, III, M.D., Coastal Virginia Surgery Center's president and orthopaedic surgeon. "We're safely and cost-effectively moving joint replacements and spine surgeries - procedures traditionally performed in an inpatient hospital setting - to an outpatient setting for the benefit of our patients."

For information about 580 City Center Plaza, including how to lease retail or medical office space, contact Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate at 757-640-9298.

SOURCE 580 City Center Plaza