Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks Expansion of Your Six Recovery Program at The Bluffs Addiction Campuses

SHERRODSVILLE, Ohio, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bluffs Addiction Campuses has officially expanded its specialized treatment program, Your Six Recovery (Y6R), dedicated to serving veterans and struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. The ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 13 celebrated the growth and success of the Y6R program at The Bluffs's serene Ohio campus.

Dr. Brian Wind, Chief Clinical Officer of Regard Recovery Centers, highlighted the program's commitment to supporting veterans and first responders in their recovery journey.

"We're thrilled that we now offer our Your Six Recovery program here at the Bluffs Addiction Campuses," Wind said. "Your Six Recovery is our veterans' and first responders' treatment program. We've got specialized groups and a specialized curriculum that has been developed with over 50 modules of service delivery that have been specifically designed to address the individually tailored needs of our veteran population."

The Y6R program features a cohort model where veterans and first responders live and receive treatment together, fostering a sense of camaraderie and mutual support. The curriculum includes over 50 modules designed to address specific issues faced by this population, from trauma to substance use disorders. Additionally, the program integrates the JourneyPure Coaching app, providing patients with a personal recovery coach and continuous support through their critical first year of recovery.

"It's just such a wonderful thing to see so many people who are engaged in and fully invested in providing the type of care that we need to help people who are struggling with addiction and mental health disorders," Wind said.

The Bluffs Addiction Campuses continues to strive for excellence in treatment outcomes, with the Y6R program achieving results that more than double the national average. For more information about the Your Six Recovery program or The Bluffs Addiction Campuses, please contact Brandi Robinson at 915-633-3881 or [email protected] , or visit www.bluffsrehab.com .

SOURCE The Bluffs Addiction Campuses