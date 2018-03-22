Ribbon-Cutting Held for Treatment Clinic That's Transforming Lives

San Diego Addiction Treatment Center, an American Addiction Centers' facility, is one of the first gender-specific outpatient treatment clinics in San Diego that provides research-based clinical and support services for adult males struggling with drug addictions and co-occurring mental health disorders. In San Diego County alone, males accounted for 66 percent of overdose deaths in 2016.

"I am thrilled to be the CEO of this new facility that is truly transforming lives and bringing a much-needed service to our community," said Gil Carmona, CEO of San Diego Addiction Treatment Center. "For those who are at a point in their recovery journey where they need outpatient services, this facility makes it possible for them to get high-quality treatment that fits their lifestyle."

While the standalone facility only offers outpatient services, it is part of Laguna Treatment Hospital's continuum of care which provides individuals with a seamless, coordinated transition of care from medical detox down to outpatient services and transitional living.

"Maintaining long-term sobriety is possible," said Sean O'Neil, director of outpatient services at San Diego Addiction Treatment Center. "With our individualized treatment and aftercare plans, we ensure individuals have the support and resources they need to thrive."

San Diego Addiction Treatment Center also offers transitional supportive housing at Resolutions San Diego.

For more information or a referral to San Diego Addiction Treatment Center, contact Regional Manager Lisa Martz at 619-972-1929 or visit sdtreatmentcenter.com.

Press Contact:

Joy Sutton, Public Relations Manager

American Addiction Centers

Mobile: (615) 587-7728

jsutton@contactaac.com

Yasmeen Garcia, Public Relations Assistant

Recovery Brands

yasmeen@rehabs.com

Gil Carmona, CEO

San Diego Addiction Treatment Center

Phone: (951) 401 0138

gcarmona@contactaac.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-cutting-held-for-treatment-clinic-thats-transforming-lives-300618484.html

SOURCE San Diego Addiction Treatment Center