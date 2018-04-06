Ribbon-Cutting Held to Highlight Resolutions Las Vegas and Its Commitment to the Addiction Recovery Community

Resolutions provides a hotel-like setting with structured schedules for outpatient services and allows clients to live with peers as they share a common focus on their recovery. Adults struggling from addiction and co-occurring disorders can benefit from this interim environment as they transition from residential treatment to lower levels of care.

"We've invested more than $5 million to buy and transform this former hotel and restaurant into a first-class supportive living facility that individuals in recovery and all Las Vegans can be proud of," said David Marlon, Regional Vice President of Nevada for American Addiction Centers. "With nearly 15 cases of drug overdoses called in daily, we felt it was our duty as leaders in addiction treatment to invest in quality care for those struggling in Las Vegas and beyond."

The facility extends the level of continued care offered by American Addiction Centers (AAC) in the Las Vegas Valley which also operates Desert Hope Treatment Center and Solutions Recovery. Resolutions Las Vegas provides a step-down living environment for residential treatment program graduates of Desert Hope and Solutions Recovery. Both facilities offer medical detox, residential treatment, a partial hospitalization program, and an intensive outpatient program. Clients also have the option to remain living at the facility once their treatment is complete.

David Marlon, Vice President of Nevada for AAC, Ambrozino Storr, CEO of Desert Hope Treatment Center, James Payne, Resolutions Operations Manager, and Resolutions alumni shared heartfelt speeches about the community need for addiction treatment, AAC's continuum of care and testimonials. Certifications and commendations were also provided by the offices of Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Senator Dean Heller, Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto, and Congresswoman Dina Titus.

"Supportive housing is crucial for those in early recovery as it is a time when they are extremely vulnerable and in need of stability," said James Payne, Operations Manager for Resolutions Las Vegas. "Everyday I see firsthand how Resolutions is truly transforming lives and helping individuals lead a new life in recovery. I'm honored to be on the frontlines of it all."

About Resolutions Las Vegas

Resolutions is an American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC) facility. AAC is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

