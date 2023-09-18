Ribbon Cutting Marks Start of Gateway Fiber Internet Construction in Blaine and Coon Rapids, MN, Announces Metro North Growth Plan

BLAINE, Minn., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service, officially launched the construction phase of their future-proof network in Blaine and Coon Rapids with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Metro North Chamber of Commerce. The event, attended by community leaders, partners, and interested residents, heralded a new era of connectivity for the region that will later reach other cities, including Andover, Champlin, Mounds View, and Shoreview, starting in 2024.

Gateway Fiber officially launched the construction phase of their future-proof network in Blaine and Coon Rapids with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Metro North Chamber of Commerce. The event, attended by community leaders, partners, and interested residents, heralded a new era of connectivity for the region that will later reach other cities, including Andover, Champlin, Mounds View, and Shoreview, starting in 2024.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted at the Metro North Chamber of Commerce, and Gateway Fiber team members welcomed chamber members and attendees.

"Today is a significant milestone in our journey towards providing Blaine and Coon Rapids and other north metro areas with the high-speed internet they deserve," said Gateway Fiber CEO Heath Sellenriek. "We are committed to delivering a reliable, fast, and 100% fiber optic network that will transform how the community connects, communicates, and thrives."

Gateway Fiber's vision of delivering lightning-fast internet connectivity to the heart of Blaine and Coon Rapids has become a reality, thanks to the dedication and collaboration of the entire Gateway team, its partners, and the supportive community.

"We're eager to have businesses like Gateway Fiber joining our north metro community that provide opportunity for our economy and neighbors," said Rep. Norris, District B, MN House of Representatives, who attended the ribbon cutting. "Expanding access to fast, reliable internet is core to our future development, education, and entertainment. We're proud to be on the cutting edge of what comes next and happy to have this innovative company investing in the place we call home."

Gateway Fiber President Chris Surdo commented on the company's vision for the network. "Gateway Fiber's investment in the community is a testament to our commitment to the region's growth and prosperity," said Surdo. "We look forward to the economic and social opportunities this high-speed internet service will unlock for residents and businesses."

Gateway Fiber's commitment to Blaine and Coon Rapids goes beyond delivering high-speed internet. The company has already made significant investments in local talent, creating job opportunities and contributing to the growth of the region's economy. With a focus on community engagement and collaboration, Gateway Fiber is set to play a vital role in shaping the area's future.

"We want to keep the community well-informed throughout this journey," Gateway Fiber CMO John Meyer explained. "As we build the network, we will inform residents and businesses of our progress, so everyone knows when we are coming to their area."

The company will provide regular updates on its network deployment as construction progresses, ensuring that residents and businesses stay informed about the timeline and areas covered. When a new neighborhood is about to be built, residents will receive a door hanger to inform them of the start date and a phone number to contact if they have any questions or concerns.

Thanks to their expansion plans, Gateway Fiber is looking for great team members. Anyone interested in a career opportunity can visit gatewayfiber.com/careers for more information and job listings.

About Gateway Fiber

Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements continue to expand, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.

