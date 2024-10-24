Ribbon Cutting Opens Doors to 63-Unit Affordable Senior Housing Community in Denver

Cushing Terrell celebrates the ribbon cutting of Archdiocesan Housing, Inc. (AHI)/Catholic Charities-funded four-story, income-restricted housing complex for seniors in Denver, Colorado.

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multidisciplinary design firm Cushing Terrell, Palace Construction, IMEG Corp., and Terracon Consultants have cut the ribbon for the new Catholic Charities Housing-funded, four-story All Saints senior affordable housing development. Located at the corner of Federal and Vassar streets, the All Saints Apartments bring a much-needed income-restricted housing option for aging adults in Denver.

With developable land growing scarce in the Denver metro area, All Saints represents a growing trend of partnerships between public, private, and nonprofits/faith-based groups, offering a replicable model for future affordable housing developments. All Saints will exclusively serve residents earning below 60% of Area Median Income (AMI), directly addressing growing demand among some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

"Working toward a Denver where everyone can afford to live means not leaving anyone behind, least of all those who have long called our city home," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. "We're proud to support projects like All Saints, which ensures seniors have a space that is not only affordable but beautiful and environmentally efficient."

"This is important work we're all doing for the people of the city of Denver, and Cushing Terrell is honored to be part of the team making it possible," said Laura Dougherty, Cushing Terrell Denver Office Director. "It's exciting to see the ribbon cut on the finished All Saints project, which has been a rewarding five-year partnership, helping to realize Monsignor Peter Quang Nguyen's vision and meet a big community need."

Designed for efficiency, affordability, and well-being, the new community maximizes unit count while ensuring individual living spaces retain views and ample daylight. Holistic resident health is further supported through common gathering spaces, counseling rooms, bike storage, and access to public transportation.

Learn more about the site selection and design solutions.

"The industry has been working to partner with local churches, turning unused land into community projects like affordable housing," said Justin Raddatz, Vice President of Development for Catholic Charities Housing. "The need for senior housing in Denver is critical, and the Archdiocese, Church of All Saints, and the City of Denver came together to make this a reality. With the help of Cushing Terrell and Palace Construction, this project shows what can be accomplished when public, private, and faith-based groups collaborate, and we hope it's the first of many."

"We're delighted to be a part of another successful endeavor with Archdiocese Housing," said Garth Geer, President of Palace Construction. "The project is a great success, and I could not ask for a better team dynamic. The opportunities and services facilitated by All Saints are so important, and Palace is honored to do our part to provide safe and comfortable homes for residents."

The project team is pursuing sustainable certification through the National Green Building Standard at the bronze level, which addresses energy, water, and resource efficiency as well as operations and quality of indoor environmental factors such as access to views and daylight, operable windows, and healthy materials.

The development includes 63 studio and one-bedroom, age- and income-restricted affordable apartments and dedicated spaces for supportive and community programming.

About Cushing Terrell

Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opens the doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity. This foundation continues to define the firm and its multidisciplinary team today. With 17 offices across the United States and services spanning 30 disciplines, the team works collaboratively to design systems and spaces that help people live their best lives and enjoy healthy, sustainable built environments. Learn more at cushingterrell.com.

About Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Denver

Catholic Charities of Denver shelters, feeds, houses, educates, counsels, and provides emergency assistance and critical services to tens of thousands of neighbors across Northern Colorado each year. As the charitable arm of the Archdiocese of Denver, Catholic Charities — in partnership with volunteers, churches, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, medical facilities, and educational institutions — provides life-changing support to Coloradans. The list of what Catholic Charities does is remarkably diverse: Samaritan House, Marisol Services, Catholic Charities Housing, Early Childhood Education, Immigration, St. Raphael Counseling, Emergency, Victim's and Food Assistance, Kinship and Senior Services and regional work in Northern Colorado and on the Western Slope. For more than 95 years, Catholic Charities has supported neighbors and transformed lives, and we look forward to serving our community into our second century and beyond.

About Palace Construction

Palace Construction Co, Inc. strives to be the most valued construction and restoration services partner by approaching each task with the mission of exceeding expectations and providing exceptional services to our clients, coworkers, and community. Since 1963 — and following in the footsteps of our founder's motto to always "Do the Right Thing" — we carry on our sustaining mission and live by our tagline "Building Better Lives." We honor our values of being professional, accountable, loyal, adaptable, consistent, and exceptional and understand that these values apply to how we interact with ourselves, our staff, our clients, our trade partners, and our community.

SOURCE Cushing Terrell