Ribbon Launches Next Generation Intelligent Edge Portfolio to Accelerate Enterprise Migration to Cloud Services

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today introduced its Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio, which includes the new EdgeMarc 6000. The comprehensive cloud and premises solutions portfolio securely connects and enhances enterprise voice and data applications, including Microsoft Teams, while delivering service assurance, advanced analytics, security, policy and routing capabilities for cloud communications applications. Ribbon's Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio delivers service providers and enterprises a comprehensive and complete end-to-end enterprise edge offering.

"Our Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio gives managed service providers the ability to offer their business customers one of the broadest portfolio of Microsoft-certified enterprise edge solutions on the market," said Patrick Joggerst, EVP of Business Development and Chief Marketing Officer for Ribbon. "In addition to delivering business-class data and voice services, it allows them to significantly reduce total cost of ownership by having the ability to centrally provision, secure, monitor, manage and troubleshoot their UCaaS, SIP Trunking and Direct Routing service offerings."

Joggerst added, "The portfolio's advanced resiliency, traffic prioritization and remote monitoring capabilities combined with management from Ribbon's EdgeView Service Control Center allow service providers to adhere to service level agreements in their managed offerings."

At the centerpiece of the portfolio is Ribbon's EdgeMarc 6000, a transformational platform for voice and data network functions. The EdgeMarc 6000 contains the best of Ribbon's edge services in a single, modular platform that is extensible for future innovations. The EdgeMarc 6000 physically connects existing enterprise communications infrastructure and has the capacity to run containerized network functions. With more than 1 million EdgeMarc devices already deployed, Ribbon's customers can be confident that they are receiving carrier-proven technology that is among the most advanced on the market. In addition to improving voice and data applications, the Ribbon Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio's LTE radio capabilities further enhance connectivity as a failover network for business continuity.

"We selected the Ribbon Intelligent Edge solution because it allowed us to deploy reliable, state-of-the art edge devices at our customer sites and offer Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service," said Gary Forrest, Chief Executive Officer of Pure-IP. "We are a longtime Ribbon customer and it is due in large part to the robust and innovative solutions they keep delivering like their new Next Generation Intelligent Edge offering. It allows rapidly growing service providers like Pure-IP to attract new and retain existing enterprise customers by offering the latest in real-time communications with advanced analytics and security technology."

"Enterprises are coming to see the edge as an extension of the data center, want to manage functions there the way they do in data center or cloud, and so are looking for containerized, all-software solutions for all communications and security functions," said John E. Burke, Principal Research Analyst and CIO with Nemertes Research. "Ribbon aims to provide just such a holistic, software-based solution to delivering and securing enterprise communications at the edge to meet the ever more complex needs of service providers and enterprises."

Key Takeaways:

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com .

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

North American Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

mcooper@rbbn.com

Investor Relations

Monica Gould

+1 (212) 871-3927

IR@rbbn.com

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ribboncomm.com

