Ribbon Perspectives18 to Feature Top Tier Global Service Provider and Enterprise Thought Leaders

WESTFORD, Mass., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that its annual customer and partner summit Perspectives18, which takes place June 3 -7, will feature keynotes, break-out sessions and panel discussions from executives from some of the world's largest technology companies including AT&T, Bell Canada, British Telecom (BT), Cable Labs, Charter, Fortinet, Intel, KPN, Microsoft, NTT, Nvidia, Polycom, Red Hat, Smart Cities Council, TELUS, Verizon, Wells Fargo and many more. Each year Perspectives brings together the top minds, thought leaders and decision makers in the technology, channel partner, service provider and enterprise communities to exchange ideas. For the second consecutive year, Perspectives18 will take place in the heart of downtown Los Angeles at the prestigious L.A. LIVE entertainment and sports district.

"This will be our first Perspectives event under the Ribbon brand and we couldn't be more pleased with the top tier line-up of speakers and entertainment that we have assembled for this year's event," said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Business Development for Ribbon. "It is a critical time in the communications industry and the topics that our speakers will address such as how we can all work together in the digital economy to prosper and succeed will be sure to spur a great deal of discussion and thought."

Joggerst added, "One of the things makes Perspectives18 such a unique event and much more than just a user conference or industry tradeshow is that we try to strike a delicate balance in featuring top level speakers and offering our partners great branding visibility and networking opportunities, while providing attendees access to some of today's top strategic thinkers, complemented by outstanding entertainment."

"I attend a number of events throughout the year, both large and small, and Perspectives is always among my favorites," said Stéphane Téral, Executive Director, Research and Analysis, Mobile Infrastructure & Carrier Economic, IHS Markit. "The speakers are always top-notch, the content is very relevant and the Ribbon team makes the conference informative, interactive and fun."

"Polycom sees Perspectives as a valuable conference for our customers and the industry," said Rob Hornish, President, Polycom Americas. "We get to showcase proven solutions to a critical audience, and we also have the opportunity to participate in the industry conversation with some of the leading companies and executives in the collaboration business."

Ribbon will be joined by partners, solutions providers and technology organizations from around the world to demonstrate innovative new technologies in its Solutions Showcase.

Perspectives18 sponsors include Grandstream, Polycom and Yealink Gold; Braidio, NETAS, NETXUSA and Red Hat Silver; Intel Ecosystem. Exhibitors and other sponsors include: Agnity, Black Box, Commerx, Cordell, Eastwind Communications, EQUINOX Information Systems, Fabl, Innovative Systems, IntelePeer, Intelli-Flex, iQor, ITian, Kumaran Systems, LogiSense, MiaRec, Mida Solutions, MMC Group, Network Computing Architects, No Jitter, OrecX, ScanSource, TMCnet, Tekno Telecom, Telecom Reseller, Wind River, Utimaco and Vidyo.

Featured entertainment at Perspectives18 will be Los Angeles-based BERLIN featuring Terri Nunn, one of the greatest synth electro-pop bands of all time who will perform exclusively for the conference attendees at the iconic Microsoft Square. Perspectives18 will also include a variety of nightly entertainment and networking opportunities. In addition, Ribbon will be hosting the Alliance of Channel Women Networking Event, Wednesday, June 6 from 5 pm – 7 pm.

Follow Ribbon on Twitter; LinkedIn; and Facebook for the latest updates on the conference and use hashtag #RBBNP18 to join the conversation. Visit Perspectives18.com to register.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a company with two decades of market leadership experience in providing secure real-time communications solutions to the top service providers and enterprises around the globe. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, Ribbon delivers highly reliable, unified and embedded real-time communications capabilities to customers in more than 25 countries and on 6 continents. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to all IP and fully virtualized, secure, cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. Ribbon's market-leading communications security solutions are based on a big data behavioral analytics platform and offer customers enhanced network intelligence and security. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enables rapid service creation and digital transformation by delivering customers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded and unified communications capabilities. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

