Ribbon's Bita Milanian Wins Global Women in Telco & Tech 2019 "Agent of Change" Award

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced that Bita Milanian, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, recently won the Global Women in Telco & Tech 2019 "Agent of Change" Award . The award celebrates achievements made by companies, individuals and industry partners, who are focused on improving gender equality and who have distinguished themselves as advocates and champions for change.

Ms. Milanian was recognized for her philanthropic and professional contributions in encouraging and supporting women in the workforce; promoting diversity and inclusion in all aspects of life; and serving as a strong mentor to future generations, who is committed to developing and funding programs designed to educate more women in the areas of engineering, software development, and technology leadership.

The Global Women in Telco & Tech Awards were judged by an independent panel of leading industry analysts, contributors and executives.

The judges commented that Ms. Milanian's entry was truly inspiring because she is "a real visionary and true agent of so much needed change." In addition, they noted that throughout Ms. Milanian's career, she has demonstrated a deep involvement both inside and outside of the telco industry around the issue of closing the gender diversity gap and helping and mentoring others who are from among the most neglected backgrounds. The judges also said she exemplifies the strong leaders who are good-hearted people and will not give up the fight for equality and inclusion.

"I am honored to be the recipient of such a deeply meaningful award, especially among such an esteemed and deserving group of applicants," said Ms. Milanian. "I have witnessed the power of progress leveraging information communications technologies and believe that when human stories are shared more easily and openly through any platform, like this award, people can connect with each other more intuitively; and together tackle the toughest challenges for the betterment of the world."

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com .

