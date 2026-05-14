Ribbon's Cloud Native Technology Partners with Agentforce Contact Center in the Public Cloud

Supports AI-first engagement model for contact centers

PLANO, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology, IP routing and optical networking solutions, today announced that Salesforce is partnering with Ribbon for its proven Session Border Controller Cloud Native edition (SBC CNe) and Policy and Routing Engine (PSX) in the public cloud to accelerate time to market for its new agentic AI contact center offering, Agentforce Contact Center.

Ribbon is proud to partner with Salesforce on their Agentforce Contact Center offering.

Ribbon's cloud native containerized voice communication solution, including SBC CNe and PSX, routes and helps secure voice calls to agentic AI and human agents using Agentforce Contact Center. Ribbon Professional Services and Salesforce worked closely together to roll out Ribbon software on multiple AWS instances.

"Our ability to deliver this solution reflects years of work to fundamentally change how we build and deliver communications software," said Sam Bucci, EVP and COO at Ribbon. "Through Salesforce, customers can deploy new instances of our software in hours instead of months and gain greater resiliency. I'm extremely proud of this collaboration, which showcases how modern telecom networks are deployed."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a global provider of voice communications software, IP routing, and optical networking to mobile and wireline service providers, enterprises, critical infrastructure and defense sectors. We support our customers' Path to Autonomous Networks by leveraging the latest AIOps automation platforms and Agentic AI technologies, helping them deliver better customer experiences, reduce operational costs, and achieve sustainable growth. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

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SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.