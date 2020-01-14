Ribbon's Cloud2Edge Service Powers Peerless Network's Cloud PBX Offering for the Enterprise Market

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced that Peerless Network, a leading-edge provider of telecommunications services and a global disruptor in the telecom industry delivering high- quality voice solutions for enterprise customers worldwide, is leveraging Ribbon's Cloud2Edge service for its new Cloud PBX offering. Cloud PBX is Peerless' Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering that enables enterprises to easily manage telephone extensions, Direct Inward Dialing (DIDs), services, routing, configuration and inventory over a cloud-based IP network via one system with zero-touch provisioning and easy customization.

Cloud2Edge is a comprehensive bundled solution that includes Ribbon's EdgeView Service Control Center (SCC), EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge ™ devices, unlimited EdgeMarc call licenses, and premium technical support. It enables leading service providers, such as Peerless Network, to manage service quality from the network core to IP endpoints, collect service quality data for reporting and analytics and troubleshoot and quickly resolve service quality issues. Peerless is leveraging Ribbon's Cloud2Edge for its ability to offer Quality of Service (QoS) management capabilities via an end-to-end view, from Peerless' network to the customer premises to IP endpoints. In addition, Peerless is leveraging Ribbon's Cloud2Edge as a Primary Rate Interface (PRI) Gateway for improved voice and data transmission.

"Our new Cloud PBX offering allows us to expand our innovative, market-disrupting technology to the enterprise and international markets with a consumption-based, simple-to-deploy UCaaS model," said Jim Brewer, Senior Vice President, Emerging Businesses for Peerless Network. "Ribbon has been a trusted Peerless partner for over a decade and has always provided us with state-of-the-art technology designed to help us deliver the high-quality voice and security solutions that our customers have come to expect."

"We believe the new Peerless Cloud PBX offering is very attractive to enterprises who are looking for best-in-class business communications solutions backed by an organization whose quality of service is among the highest in the industry," said Kevin Riley, Interim Co-President and CEO for Ribbon. "Our Cloud2Edge service is ideal for service providers such as Peerless Network who require a comprehensive solution to secure and manage their Unified Communications offering. We are delighted to deepen our great, long-lasting partnership with Peerless with this latest deployment."

Key Takeaways:

Ribbon's Cloud2Edge service is powering Peerless Network's new Cloud PBX enterprise offering.

Cloud PBX is Peerless' UCaaS offering that enables enterprises to easily manage telephone extensions, DIDs, services, routing, configuration and inventory over a cloud-based IP network via one system with zero-touch provisioning and easy customization.

Peerless is leveraging Ribbon's Cloud2Edge for its QoS management capabilities and for its PRI Gateway functionality.

Cloud2Edge is comprised of Ribbon's EdgeView Service Control Center (SCC), EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge ™ devices, unlimited EdgeMarc call licenses, and premium technical support.

Peerless selected Ribbon's Cloud2Edge because of the two organizations' long-term relationship.

The new offering allows Peerless to further extend its enterprise and international reach.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

About Peerless Network

Peerless Network is a leading-edge provider of telecommunications services that delivers the highest quality voice solutions for VoIP and enterprise customers worldwide. As a disruptor in the telecom industry, Peerless Network is a reliable network that scales efficiencies, lowers customer costs, increases quality and automates telecom workflows with ease of implementation via our portfolio of cutting-edge products and services. Our automated platforms, Cloud PBX, Peerless Portal and ANImate, allow customers to easily provision SIP trunking channels, telephone numbers, local and domestic/international long-distance and toll-free services from one advanced system. Peerless is dedicated to driving innovation and bringing value to customers by expanding our suite of products, services and markets we serve. Peerless Network is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.peerlessnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

