Ribbonwire Ranch Introduces 100% USDA Certified Organic Beef Stick

Family-owned Texas producer brings a fully traceable, American-made option to the

growing protein snack category

DALHART, Texas , June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbonwire Ranch a family-owned and operated organic beef producer in the Texas Panhandle known for its vertically integrated approach and full traceability from pasture to package, today announced the retail debut of its 100% USDA Certified Organic Beef Stick to 150 stores nationwide.

The launch includes placements at Wegmans, Gelson's and Central Market, with additional availability through Amazon and ribbonwire.com.

The 100% USDA Certified Organic Beef Stick is available in 1-ounce and 1/2-ounce five-count boxes and made without antibiotics or added hormones and contains no gluten, MSG, artificial colors or artificial flavors.

"When you look at the beef snack aisle today, it's not always easy to know where the beef comes from or how it was produced," said Chad Schoonover, Ribbonwire Ranch co-founder and head of ranch operations. "For us, organic isn't just a certification. It's a reflection of how we've chosen to operate for more than a decade, from how we care for our cattle and the land they depend on to the products we bring to market."

Located on the northern portion of the historic XIT Ranch, where cattle have been raised since 1885, Ribbonwire Ranch raises its own cattle and grows its own organic feed. The company transitioned its land, cattle and farming practices to organic standards in 2015 and has spent years building a herd with proven Angus genetics while maintaining a focus on humane, low-stress animal care. By managing cattle, feed and production under one operation, Ribbonwire provides full traceability from pasture to package.

"Managing the entire process ourselves gives us a level of control and transparency that helps us deliver the consistency our retail partners expect," Schoonover said. "It's encouraging to see retailers recognize the value of companies like ours that offer a clear connection to where food comes from and how it's made."

The 100% USDA Certified Organic Beef Stick is available in 1-ounce and 1/2-ounce five-count boxes with suggested retail prices of $15.99 and $8.59, respectively. Consistent with the company's approach to organic production, the product is made without antibiotics or added hormones and contains no gluten, MSG, artificial colors or artificial flavors. It joins the company's Made with Organic Beef Stick line, available in Original, Jalapeño, Honey BBQ and Sweet & Spicy flavors.

Additional Ribbonwire products are available at nearly 1,500 retail locations nationwide, including Market of Choice, Haggen, The Fresh Market, Sheetz and other regional grocery partners.

For more information about Ribbonwire Ranch, visit ribbonwire.com.

About Ribbonwire Ranch

Founded in 2008 and based in Dalhart, Texas, Ribbonwire Ranch is a family-owned and operated beef producer located on the northern portion of the historic XIT Ranch in the Texas Panhandle, where cattle have been raised since 1885. The company raises its own cattle, grows its own organic feed and manages production under a vertically integrated model that provides full traceability from pasture to package. Ribbonwire Ranch transitioned its land, cattle and farming practices to organic standards in 2015 and today produces a portfolio of USDA Certified Organic and organic beef products that are raised and made in the United States. For more information, visit ribbonwire.com.

SOURCE Ribbonwire Ranch