Ribobay Pharma boosts CRDMO offerings with Cytiva's first FlexFactory platform for oligonucleotides

FlexFactory platform for oligonucleotides, an integrated solution to boost efficiency and speed of pharmaceutical manufacturing to meet market demand

SHANGHAI, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribobay Pharma, a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) and a spin-off company of General Biol (Anhui) Co., Ltd, will provide cGMP-level oligonucleotide (oligo) CRDMO services to the world using Cytiva's first FlexFactory platform for oligo manufacturing.

It is scheduled to commence manufacturing in June and expects to produce several hundred kilograms of pharmaceutical oligo per year, bringing increased reliability, speed, and efficiency to the development of novel therapies.

Ribobay Pharma’s site in Anhui, China for oligonucleotide production

Jingui Yong, General Manager of Ribobay Pharma, says: "With the support of Cytiva, we will rapidly expand our oligo CRDMO business by manufacturing high-quality and diversified innovative drugs, as well as new vaccine adjuvant (CpG-ODNs) for global customers. We look forward to building on synergies and creating more value with our collaborators."

With the FlexFactory platform, Ribobay Pharma can better serve their customers, providing process development support, optimization, method development, pilot production services, and customized manufacturing services.

Allen Li, President of Cytiva in China, says: "It's an honor to work with Ribobay Pharma to roll out our very first FlexFactory platform for oligos. We will continue facilitating more Chinese companies to navigate the global market, and ultimately help improve the accessibility of life-changing therapies for global patients."

Due to its rapid development cycle, impressive success rate, low side effects, and lasting effectiveness, oligo drugs are now being applied far beyond rare diseases. They're tackling chronic conditions like hyperlipidemia, hepatitis B, and diabetes, with over 1500 research pipelines around the globe.

However, turning oligo drugs into commercially available products requires technology accumulation and validation, presenting high barriers in quality control and production processes. Due to the lack of industrialization and factory construction experience, large-scale production faces considerable challenges.

The collaboration between Cytiva and Ribobay Pharma is an agile response to market needs and developmental bottlenecks. Cytiva provides Ribobay Pharma with one-stop integrated services, from factory design to equipment and technologies that enable cGMP manufacturing.

About Cytiva

At Cytiva, our mission is to advance and accelerate the development of therapeutics. With nearly 15 000 associates in more than 40 countries, we're driven to use our expertise and talent to achieve better flexibility, capacity, and efficiency for our customers. Our broad and deep portfolio of tools and technologies, global scale, and best-in-class service provides critical support from discovery to delivery, for customers spanning researchers, emerging biotech, large-scale biopharma and contract manufacturers.

Please visit https://cytiva.com for more information.

About Ribobay Pharma

Ribobay Pharma (Anhui) Co., Ltd. was established in August 2021 as the spin-off company of General Biol (Anhui) Co., Ltd. which has been providing a full range of solutions and raw materials to the global biomedical industry for a decade. Focusing on the CXO field of therapeutic oligonucleotides, Ribobay Pharma provides one-stop CRDMO services to global institutes for oligo drug development and commercialization. Please visit http://www.ribobay.com/en/ for more information.

