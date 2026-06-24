Riboli Family Wines' Spritz Del Conte Serves Up the Ultimate Hugo Spritz

The Authentic Italian RTD Brand Expands Portfolio to Meet Booming Demand for Daytime Socializing

Riboli Family Wines today announced the launch of Spritz Del Conte Hugo Spritz and Negroni Non-Alcoholic Spritz, building upon the Italian winemakers' legacy in authentic, on-trend flavors and ready-to-serve convenience.

With the surging popularity of the Hugo Spritz cocktail and recent shift to laidback social day-drinking, the wine-based Spritz Del Conte Hugo Spritz makes its debut at the perfect time for summer brunch and beyond.

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines, a fourth-generation leader in the wine and spirits industry, today announced the expansion of its premium ready-to-serve brand, Spritz Del Conte: Hugo Spritz, available in select markets with national availability coming soon.

Spritz Del Conte Hugo Spritz Spritz Del Conte

Crafted to capture Italy's iconic La Dolce Vita lifestyle, this new release arrives exactly as consumer demand for refreshing, playful options reaches an all-time high. Driven by a massive shift toward daytime socializing, backyard happy hours, and premium brunching, Spritz Del Conte Hugo Spritz delivers an authentic aperitif-style, hassle-free cocktail experience right out of the bottle.

Capturing the Viral "Summer of Spritz"

"The booming demand for spritz cocktails is about more than just great taste; it's about accessibility and mindful drinking," says Steve Riboli, President & CEO of Riboli Family Wines. "With Spritz Del Conte Hugo Spritz, we're providing a premium, ready-to-serve cocktail at an affordable price, allowing consumers to easily 'spritz their way into summer' without the full bar setup."

According to recent data from IWSR, global alcohol consumption is shifting away from late-night drinking toward earlier, laidback social settings. Gen Z and Millennial consumers are driving this new daytime spritz culture, prioritizing convenience, trending flavors and premium ingredients. With the TikTok hashtag #HugoSpritz seeing continuous growth, the elderflower-and-mint cocktail has transformed from a European hidden gem into a global phenomenon.

Authentic Italian Craftsmanship in a Bottle

At 13% ABV, Spritz Del Conte Hugo Spritz is a refreshing, wine-based cocktail crafted from Glera grapes sourced from the famed Veneto region of Italy. Best served over ice, the authentically Italian beverage is light, bubbly, and perfectly balanced, featuring:

Aromatic elderflower and floral sweetness

Crisp, fresh mint

Bright citrus and subtle herbal undertones

Expanding Inclusivity with Non-Alcoholic Negroni

Expanding the brand's commitment to inclusive drinking is another new addition to the Spritz Del Conte portfolio: Non-Alcoholic Negroni Spritz (<0.5% ABV).

Catering to the rapidly growing "sober-curious" movement, this zero-proof mocktail offers a sophisticated alternative without sacrificing flavor. It features a vibrant red pour with zesty orange notes, balanced by natural juniper and complex botanicals, ensuring every guest at the party has a premium glass to raise.

Spritz Del Conte is priced at $14.95 and available as a 750ml bottle (plus a mini 250ml bottle of Classico) at major retailers in select states. For more information, visit our website at Spritzdelconte.com and follow us on Instagram at @spritzdelconte .

More about Riboli Family Wines

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wines division including CA estate-based brands from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and Imported wines representing family growers committed to sustainable and organic practices, as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the US. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

Press Contact:

Amanda Magalski

FINN Partners for Riboli Family Wines

[email protected]

SOURCE Riboli Family Wines