Indulgence on Ice: Stella Rosa Launches New Pistachio and Salted Caramel Cream Liqueurs for Holiday Celebrations and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa , the in-demand wine and spirits brand from Italy, is poised to own holiday indulgence this season with the debut of two luxurious new cream liqueurs: Pistachio and Salted Caramel. Joining the brand's popular Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Liqueur, these two Italian imports are a response to consumer demand for sophisticated, sweet-savory dessert flavors, and mark Stella Rosa's position as a leading innovator in the rapidly expanding "dessert beverage" space.

The proof is in the pour. The data* shows a clear consumer craving for these nuanced, 'gourmet' sweet and savory notes, especially during the holidays:

Cream cordial flavors, like Pistachio and Salted Caramel, are the fastest-growing segment in the $585 million category, experiencing over +50% year-over-year growth.

Nearly half (47%) of all annual cordial cream sales are concentrated in November and December.

Stella Rosa is capturing this new flavor frontier, perfectly timed to the season's highest-volume gifting and entertaining period.

Both new Italian imports are standard 17% ABV and feature iconic premium packaging to deliver an elevated experience. Crafted in small batches with a specialized Italian production process, each bottle is made using premium ingredients, like Dutch dairy cream, with the quality Stella Rosa lovers expect.

Stella Rosa Pistachio Cream Liqueur features rich, creamy pistachio notes with a smooth, nutty aroma, complemented by a delicate hint of vanilla, best served chilled.

Stella Rosa Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur strikes the perfect balance between rich, buttery caramel and a touch of sea salt, creating a sophisticated twist on a classic comfort flavor.

"Our new cream liqueur collection embodies 'dessert in a glass,' offering wine and spirits lovers a premium, indulgent treat this holiday season," said President & CEO of Riboli Family Wines, Steve Riboli. "From velvety pours to rich dessert cocktails, these new Cream Liqueurs present the ultimate treat-yourself moment as we head into the holidays. This continued innovation beyond our wine legacy solidifies our commitment to surprising and delighting our fans with something new, yet familiarly comforting."

Perfect for gift givers and those looking to treat themselves, Stella Rosa's Cream Liqueurs can be served on the rocks, neat or in specialty cocktails, such as a Pistachio Espresso Martini or Salted Caramel White Russian. The cream liqueurs can also be used in signature desserts, such as a Pistachio Affogato and Caramel Donut Dip. Recipes can be found at stellarosa.com/creamliqueurs/.

This launch further solidifies Stella Rosa's legitimacy as a major competitive innovator in the spirits category, following the success of its 2023 Brandy Collection launch - which earned distinguished awards including a Double Gold for its Smooth Black Brandy at the SIP Awards - and Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Liqueur launch in 2024 - which earned a Gold metal at The Fifty Best.

To learn more about Stella Rosa's innovative and trend-driven portfolio of flavorful wines and spirits, visit our website and follow Stella Rosa on Instagram at @ StellaRosa for the latest happenings. Visit San Antonio Winery in Los Angeles, Ontario, or Paso Robles for a tasting.

*NIQ; Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv; Latest 52 weeks ending 7/26/25

Nielsen IQ; Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Convenience Latest 52 weeks ending 8/10/2024

NIQ: Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv; 12 months in 2024

More about Stella Rosa Wines

Stella Rosa is a renowned selection of authentic wines and spirits from Italy. Best known for its semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, Stella Rosa is a 9x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award-winner. In 2023, the brand launched its Stella Rosa Brandy collection, now featuring Smooth Black, Tropical Passion, Honey Peach and Butter Toffee Brandy, which have already earned prestigious accolades such as Double Gold and Gold at the SIP Awards. Created by Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles-based establishment founded in 1917, Stella Rosa continues to innovate with its signature flair and celebrated flavors. For more information, visit www.stellarosa.com .

