Riboli Family Wines Debuts LENA by Maddalena

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines, a family-owned leader in California winemaking since 1917, proudly announces the launch of LENA by Maddalena, a premium 1.5L boxed wine collection that reimagines how wine fits into today's lifestyle.

Available in Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Pinot Noir, LENA by Maddalena delivers quality, convenience, and sustainability in a format designed for the way people live and entertain today.

"We created LENA to meet the needs of modern wine lovers who want premium quality without the fuss," said Steve Riboli, President & CEO of Riboli Family Wines. "This is premium wine that adapts to your lifestyle — whether you're hosting friends, enjoying a quiet evening at home, or heading out for a picnic."

Premium Wine That Fits Your Life

LENA by Maddalena was designed for today's modern wine enthusiast, perfectly suited for smaller households and busy lifestyles. The innovative 1.5L box format stays fresh for up to four weeks after opening, eliminating the pressure to finish a bottle quickly. The sleek, portable design features an elegant cotton handle that makes it easy to carry, from kitchen to patio to picnic, while the compact footprint fits neatly in refrigerator door compartments for convenient access.

The Riboli family has spent years nurturing vineyards on the California Central Coast, crafting wines from carefully selected grapes grown in Paso Robles and Monterey AVA sites. LENA by Maddalena offers three elegantly styled, single-varietal wines, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Pinot Noir, each delivering varietal character, balance, and freshness in an eco-friendly package. Retailing at approximately $24.99 for a 1.5L box (the equivalent of two750mL bottles), LENA combines depth and finesse with everyday convenience.

The Launch Collection:

Chardonnay (Monterey): Fresh and vibrant, with notes of citrus and tropical fruit, finishing with a hints of vanilla.

Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles): Rich and smooth, with flavors of blackberry, cassis, and subtle oak spice.

Pinot Noir (Monterey): Lush and expressive, with notes of bright red cherry and raspberry notes layered with gentle spice and earthy minerality.

Smart Sustainability for Conscious Consumers

The 1.5L box format uses significantly less packaging than two standard glass bottles, reducing weight and waste while maintaining premium quality. The BPA-free plastic liner is made with recycled fiber, and the innovative packaging keeps wine fresher longer, up to four weeks after opening, meaning less waste and more enjoyment for households who don't consume wine daily.

Perfect for gift giving, entertaining, and smaller households, LENA by Maddalena removes the barriers between wine lovers and wine. This is premium wine without the corkscrew. LENA by Maddalena will be available nationally beginning October 2025 in select retail locations. For more information, please see the website at https://www.maddalenawines.com/ .

About Riboli Family Wines

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century of crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiast's 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wine division, including CA estate-based brands from the family's 2,000 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards, and imported wines representing family-owned producers committed to sustainable and organic practices. In addition, the family owns Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the US. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

