Ric Edelman's New Book, The Truth About College, Reveals How to Make the College Experience a Success

GREAT FALLS, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 17 million high school students thinking about their future, college is often the best choice. But less than half of college students graduate and many of those who graduate get degrees that don't lead to good jobs. And 37 million U.S. adults are saddled with massive student loan debt that has caused them to delay buying a car or house, marrying or having children.

This is why Ric Edelman, three times ranked the nation's #1 Independent Financial Advisor, has written The Truth About College: The Essential Guide for Parents and Teens. In it, he shows both parents and teens how to decide if college is the right path, and if so, how the teen can emerge successfully by graduating in four years, debt-free, on the dean's list and with a truly valuable degree that they'll actually use in the field they want to work in.

The Truth About College is the one college guide that both adults and teens simply must read.

"This book is not a damning analysis of our nation's higher education system," Edelman said. "Its singular purpose is to equip students and parents with the information they both need so that the student's post-high school education experience helps them enjoy a long, rewarding and happy life. Above all, this book will help make sure that college doesn't ruin the teen's life."

It's Edelman's 14th book, and he makes it clear from the outset what readers can expect. He has won numerous awards for his many books on personal finance, and his writing style has earned him accolades from readers. More than 1.2 million copies of his books are in print in eight languages worldwide.

Edelman is also offering exclusive benefits to those who pre-order the book.

Inside The Truth About College:

A clear, comprehensive exploration of college today

The strategies every parent and teen need to choose the right school and the right major, so you can land a great job after graduation - and emerge without any student debt

Edelman's secret study habits that propelled him from a 2.1 GPA to 4.0, enabling him to graduate with honors —simple but highly effective strategies that any teen can adopt

"Quick Takeaways" at the end of every chapter so you don't miss anything

20 Conversation Starters to help parents and teens have open, honest discussions about college

