Ric Flair Drip and TYSON 2.0 Cannabis Brands Broaden Footprint in Missouri

Carma HoldCo Signs Exclusive Deal with Opus Farms to Distribute and Manufacture the Celebrity Cannabis Brands to Dispensaries across The Show-Me State

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carma HoldCo Inc. , a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries, announced it has formed an exclusive manufacturing and distribution partnership with Opus Farms , a wholesale producer of high-quality cannabis products.

Under the agreement, Opus Farms is manufacturing and distributing cannabis products by TYSON 2.0 , the premium cannabis brand founded by legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson, and Ric Flair Drip , a lifestyle-focused product brand co-founded by the iconic wrestling World Champion, Ric Flair, to dispensaries across the state. Consumers can purchase the athletes' products at dispensaries such as Sunny Daze Dispensary and Shangri-La Jefferson.

"Missouri, prepare for an unparalleled experience with TYSON 2.0," said Mike Tyson, co-founder, and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. "Our exclusive partnership with Opus Farms and Carma HoldCo ensures our top-tier cannabis products reach consumers across Missouri. This is about delivering quality and innovation to cannabis enthusiasts and elevating the game with TYSON 2.0!"

Ric Flair chimed in, "Embrace the flair, Missouri! Ric Flair Drip is about infusing every moment with style and substance. It's more than just a product; it's an experience – a lifestyle. Get ready to drip with the Nature Boy!"

"Our partnership with Carma HoldCo will expand the reach of Ric Flair Drip and TYSON 2.0 cannabis products in Missouri," said Garry Rivera, president of Opus Farms. "At Opus Farms, we take immense pride in our commitment to excellence and precision in cultivation. Being entrusted with the production, manufacturing and distribution of Ric's and Mike's products underscores our dedication to delivering top-quality offerings to consumers."

Adam Wilks, co-founder and CEO of CarmaHold Co. stated, "Our collaboration with Opus Farms in Missouri represents another strategic step towards ensuring consumers nationwide and around the globe have access to the finest cannabis products available under our growing brand umbrella. This partnership will deliver exceptional quality and innovation to cannabis enthusiasts while further solidifying our position as a leader in the cannabis industry."

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences.

About Ric Flair Drip Cannabis

Ric Flair Drip is a lifestyle-focused product brand co-founded by the iconic wrestling World Champion, Ric Flair. The brand envelops extravagance and pushes people to never settle for mediocrity. With a commitment to quality and style, each product embodies the essence of the styling, profiling, limousine-riding, jet-flying Nature Boy himself. From the initial launch to the brand's expansion into new markets, Ric Flair Drip is giving everyone the opportunity to live like the legend.

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture.

About Opus Farms

At Opus Farms, we are committed to the production of premium cannabis products using cutting-edge technology and expert cultivation techniques. With a steadfast dedication to precision and care at every stage, we ensure consistently superior outcomes that exceed expectations. Opus Farms values every individual within our community. Our community is not just a part of our identity; it is integral to who we are. We deeply appreciate and respect every individual as we strive to contribute to the transformation and advancement of the cannabis industry. For more information, visit https://opusfarms.co/ .

