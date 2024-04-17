Ric Flair Drip Cannabis to Launch in California in Partnership with Green Dragon

Legendary wrestling icon to celebrate with fans at 4/20 dispensary celebration

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ric Flair Drip , the renowned cannabis and lifestyle brand, today announced its debut in California in partnership with Green Dragon Cannabis , marking another milestone in the brand's explosive trajectory. In honor of the launch, wrestling icon Ric Flair will make a special in-store appearance at Green Dragon dispensary to personally connect with fans and celebrate cannabis culture on the highest of days, April 20th.

"California, get ready to feel the Flair! I'm ecstatic to introduce the Ric Flair Drip experience to the Golden State," said Ric Flair, founder of Ric Flair Drip. "Having discovered the profound benefits of cannabis later in life, I've been truly amazed by its capacity to elevate wellness. Now, more individuals can join me in embracing a heightened state of being – living life to the fullest, styling, profiling, limousine-riding and jet-flying!"

Since its debut in 2022, the Ric Flair Drip brand has swiftly become a cherished choice among discerning cannabis connoisseurs. Starting April 20, California enthusiasts will be able to purchase Ric Flair Drip flower and hash holes exclusively at Green Dragon Cannabis dispensary in Valley Glen, California.

"Ric Flair Drip's entry into one of the largest cannabis markets in the US is an exciting achievement as each product in the suite mirrors the style and energy of the Nature Boy himself. Ric Flair Drip is more than just a brand; it's an invitation for everyone to embrace the lifestyle of a true legend," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo , the parent company of Ric Flair Drip. "Our dedication to delivering top-notch products to consumers is unwavering, and our partnership with Green Dragon Dispensary underscores our commitment to crafting bespoke cannabis products that cater to a wide slate of taste and consumption preferences."

"We are honored to join forces with Ric Flair Drip and Carma HoldCo to unveil their premium cannabis offerings to our loyal customers in California," stated Manuel Semerdjian, CEO of Green Dragon Dispensary. "Ric Flair is an undisputed icon, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to our retail location for this unforgettable 4/20 event."

To celebrate with Ric Flair, consumers can visit Green Dragon Cannabis Dispensary at 7236 Varna Ave, Valley Glen, CA 91605, on Saturday, April 20th between 12 to 1:00 p.m. PST.

For more information about Ric Flair Drip, visit: RicFlairDrip.com

About Ric Flair Drip

Ric Flair Drip is a lifestyle-focused product brand co-founded by the iconic wrestling World Champion, Ric Flair. The brand envelops extravagance and pushes people to never settle for mediocrity. With a commitment to quality and style, each product embodies the essence of the styling, profiling, limousine-riding, jet-flying Nature Boy himself. From the initial launch to the brand's expansion into new markets, Ric Flair Drip is giving everyone the opportunity to live like the legend.

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture.

