Ric Ford, FSA, CFA, EA, Joins Callan to Bolster Capital Markets Research Group

"I have known Callan for many years and have always been impressed by their people, first and foremost," said Mr. Ford. "Callan's research specialists and consultants put their clients' needs ahead of everything else. I'm thrilled for this opportunity to work with such a great team and stable, dynamic organization."

Mr. Ford most recently focused on growing the actuarial, administration, and investment consulting offerings as a principal for Buck Global, an investment consulting firm. Before that, he was both the head of Pension Finance and Investments and the Pension Committee vice chair for Voya Financial. He also previously worked at the global consulting firm Mercer, where he performed over 200 asset-liability projects. Ric attended the master's in actuarial science program at Georgia State University and received a BS in chemistry from Oglethorpe University.

"We're excited to bring Ric on board to work with our clients, especially those who have a complex set of considerations," said Mr. Kloepfer and Ms. Moriarty. "Ric's experience working with clients like ours will be hugely beneficial."

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

