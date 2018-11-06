RIC Insurance General Agency Hires Brittany Malkin as Business Development Manager

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RIC Insurance General Agency, a division of Worldwide Facilities, is pleased to announce the hiring of Brittany Malkin as Business Development Manager to expand their commercial and personal lines marketing efforts, working primarily with California retail insurance agents in Orange County and San Diego.

Prior to joining RIC, Malkin worked as a California Regional Sales Executive with Distinguished Programs where she specialized in niche commercial markets and was a top producer. Having over 10 years of sales experience, she is excited to share RIC's broad product offering with her extensive retail agent network.

"We are so excited to welcome Brittany to the team—with her experience, customer relationships and energy, we're really looking forward to having her grow our Orange County and San Diego territory," says Chris Garrison, Vice President of Business Development.

Malkin adds, "The value I bring to the table is my enthusiasm and customer service. I thrive most when I am able to connect with my agents in person. I enjoy being their 'go-to-gal' for solutions and providing that extra layer of support in every deal. That's my commitment as I embark on this new opportunity with RIC!"

Outside of work, Malkin is a "Big Sister" with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. In addition, she is a board member for the Young Professionals Committee in San Diego, which supports the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

Contact:

Brittany Malkin

Business Development Manager

brittanym@ric-ins.com | 661-304-9686

About RIC Insurance General Agency

RIC Insurance General Agency, a division of Worldwide Facilities, is a wholesale insurance brokerage and managing general agency with office locations across the western United States. It offers Admitted and Non-Admitted Property and Casualty products including: Commercial / Excess and Surplus, Specialty, Personal Lines, Workers' Compensation / Access State Fund, and Transportation / Auto. For more information, please visit ric-ins.com.

Media contact:

Anita Nevins

Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing

anita@webdcmarketing.com | 707-429-0877

SOURCE RIC Insurance General Agency, a division of Worldwide Facilities, LLC

Related Links

https://ric-ins.com

