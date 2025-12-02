RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS UNVEILS SIX EXCLUSIVE HOLIDAY TRAVEL GIFT BUNDLES -- AVAILABLE ONLY THIS SEASON WITH A SPECIAL 30% DISCOUNT

One-of-a-Kind Bundle Combinations Curated for Every Traveler — Not Sold Anywhere Else

ALGONA, Wash., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, gift-giving becomes effortless and extraordinary with Ricardo Beverly Hills' six exclusive travel bundles, available only through Ricardo and offered for a limited time at 30% off. Designed for every type of traveler and thoughtfully curated into combinations not found anywhere else, these bundles pair the brand's most-loved styles in premium, ready-to-gift sets.

"Each of our collections is created with the traveler's real needs in mind," says Paul Sarazin, President of Ricardo Beverly Hills. "Our designers take immense pride in producing cases and bags that are beautiful, durable, and exceptionally functional. These limited-edition bundles elevate that vision — they are unique combinations designed to make holiday gifting easier and more meaningful."

Just in time for the festive season, Ricardo introduces six exclusive gift combinations that surprise, delight, and inspire adventure for both men and women:

The Escape Bundle – For the Weekend Traveler

Perfect for spontaneous getaways, this duo pairs the Montecito 2.0 hard side carry-on—with built-in tech charging capabilities—with the sleek Rodeo Drive 2.0 duffle crafted from water-resistant fabric, complete with padded laptop and tablet pockets.

The Style Set – For the Fashion-Forward Jetsetter

Featuring the striking Cambria tortoise-print hard side case and the Rodeo Drive 2.0 black nylon drawstring backpack, this combination is as chic as it is travel-ready.

The World Explorer Bundle – For Longer Journeys

A premium Rodeo Drive 2.0 three-piece hard side set in Arctic Blue—engineered for organization—is paired with stocking-stuffer favorites: a three-piece set of mesh packing cubes and a deluxe hanging travel organizer.

The Eco Adventurer Bundle – For the Sustainable Thrill Seeker

From the award-winning Avalon collection, crafted from recycled rPET materials, this set pairs the drop-bottom carry-on with the soft-sided wheeled case for an eco-friendly travel upgrade.

The First Class Bundle – For the Luxury Traveler

Crafted from best-in-class 1680D ballistic nylon with Nanotex® durability treatment, this duo features the Ricardo Flight Essentials™ wheeled soft side bag and coordinating RFE backpack for those who always travel in style.

The Tech Master Bundle – For the Connected Traveler

Includes the Montecito hard side with FastAccess™ front opening (built to secure a 15" laptop), the Avalon laptop backpack, and the hard-sided Tech Organizer case—because tech essentials deserve their own first-class seat.

These exclusive holiday bundles, each discounted 30% for a limited time, deliver premium value, thoughtful design, and unmatched functionality — making them the perfect gifts for every traveler on your list. Visit www.ricardobeverlyhills.com to take advantage of these exclusive offers.

About Ricardo Beverly Hills:

Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is committed to delivering the best in luggage design and innovation in its RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® brands. With global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and worldwide. Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel journey with a sustainable focus. For more information, visit https://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com/ and follow us as we travel the world on @ricardotravel.

