Ricardo Monreal Rivera's new book "Arbol Torcido, Solo Dios Lo Endereza" is an awe-inspiring account that aims to bring the readers closer to the Creator.

FLORISSANT, Missouri, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ricardo Monreal Rivera, a truly inspiring individual, has completed his new book "Arbol Torcido, Solo Dios Lo Endereza": a potent read about a man who found healing and happiness in the presence of the Lord. The author looks back on the days when he lived without faith and how much he struggled to the point of self-destruction. He was simply a broken soul waiting for his death. He thought he'd never be able to get out of his miserable life. One day, something greater than himself brought enlightenment to his turbid mind.

Ricardo Monreal R.

Rivera shares, "More than a book, this issue is the living testimony of a life transformed and driven by the urgent need to find the meaning of why or what do we live for?

If you feel the desire for a true change, I invite you to know how I found my mission in life. And I invite you, perhaps for the first time in your life, to be honest with yourself and find true freedom; except that you get down to work, every day. You can start one day at a time. With the passing of days you will be surprised that a minimum effort will bring you a new way of being, thinking and acting. I am convinced that if I achieved it, you will also achieve it.

If you take it seriously I am available on WhatsApp or Zoom as: Ricardo Monreal R.

I will take seriously any comment you have for me and I will attend to it personally; even if it took me years to do this it will be a pleasure, not a burden.

My mission is to truly serve you, if you doubt it, try it."

Published by Page Publishing, Ricardo Monreal Rivera's gripping tale shows God's immeasurable love. The author's journey motivates everyone to allow God in their life and grow their faith. Overall, this is undoubtedly a great spiritual read.

This powerful testimony will surely stir a lot of emotions in its readers.

Readers who wish to experience this deeply emotional work can purchase "Arbol Torcido, Solo Dios Lo Endereza" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

