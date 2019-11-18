Ricardo Montaner Announces His New Tour

San Jose, Hidalgo, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles. Tickets will be on pre-sale on Wednesday, November 20 from 10 AM to Friday, November 22 at 9:59 AM; and from November 22 at 10 AM it will be on sale to the general public on TICKETMASTER.COM and AXS.com in Los Angeles.

It was also announced that the versatile singer-songwriter Noel Schajris, winner of the Latin GRAMMY® and who was half of the Sin Bandera duo, will be the special guest on the tour.

"This is the second tour that Loud And Live produces for Montaner and it is a true honor for us to collaborate and partner with such a respected and loved artist worldwide," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

Ricardo Montaner was named Singer of the Year by Billboard magazine, and has received several Gold and Silver Gaviotas and Antorchas from the Viña del Mar Festival in Chile. In 2016, he received a Latin GRAMMY® for Musical Excellence for his contribution to Latin American music. In 2007, for his philanthropic work and dedication to children, the Billboard Awards honored him with the Hope Award. Among his various social works, Montaner and his wife Marlene Rodríguez Miranda, founded in 2005 the foundation La Ventana de Los Cielos, a non-profit organization that provides alternative therapies to children with special abilities in South Florida

As a composer, Montaner has written and edited more than 300 songs and his catalog includes great hits such as La cima del cielo, Tan enamorados, Bésame, En el ultimo lugar del mundo, Me va a extrañar, Déjame llorar, El poder de tu amor y La gloria de Dios, among many. The singer-songwriter has coached the reality television show La Voz in its editions in Colombia (2012 and 2013), Argentina (2018) and Mexico (2019). Since February 2012, he has been the exclusive artist of the multi-national SONY MUSIC, where he has already published four successful albums Viajero Frecuente, Llanto Agradecido, Ida y vuelta and his most recent, Montaner.

Dates for Montaner: Tour 2020

Friday, March 20, 2020 - Orlando, FL. - Hard Rock Live

Sunday, March 22, 2020 - Washington, D.C. - Eagle Bank Arena

Friday, March 27, 2020 - New York, NY. - Radio City Music Hall

Saturday, March 28, 2020 - Atlanta, GA. - Roxy Theater

Sunday, March 29, 2020 - Miami, FL. - American Airlines Arena

Friday, April 3, 2020 – Hidalgo, TX. – Payne Arena

Friday, April 17, 2020 - San Jose, CA. - San Jose Civic

Sunday, April 19, 2020 - Dallas, TX. - Toyota Music Factory

Friday, April 24, 2020 - Houston, TX. - Smart Financial Center

Saturday, April 25, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA. - Microsoft Theater

For more information for Ricardo Montaner visit:

www.ricardomontaneroficial.com

www.facebook.com/ricardo.montaner

www.twitter.com/montanertwiter

www.instagram.com/ricardomontaner

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Puerto Rico and Nashville, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences. To learn more, visit www.loudlive.com and www.instagram.com/loud_live.

SOURCE Loud And Live

Related Links

https://www.loudlive.com

