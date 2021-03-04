Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry Donates $50,000 of Dental Treatment to Those Unable to Afford It

Patients traveled more than two hours away to receive dental care from us," says Dr. Michael Riccobene, founder of Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry. "We understand the importance of giving back to the communities we serve, and I'm proud of our team members who volunteered their time and talents to help those who need us. Oral health is not only important in maintaining healthy teeth and gums but also linked to overall health, and we are proud to serve. It's who we are."

Through the generosity of more than 30 North Carolina locations, Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry is leaving a legacy of giving and service, while offering a team of dentists and team members excellent opportunities.

ABOUT RICCOBENE ASSOCIATES FAMILY DENTISTRY:

Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry employs over 75+ dentists in a team-oriented environment that reinforces a patient-first approach. Starting from the original location in Selma, NC, Dr. Riccobene has built 30+ high-end practices serving the dental needs in communities across the state of North Carolina. Riccobene Associates' strategy is to continue its rapid growth in North Carolina and into adjacent states through de novo openings and add-on affiliations with high quality providers who share Dr. Riccobene's commitment to patient care.

For more information or to request an appointment, please visit the company website, https://www.brushandfloss.com/

Contact: Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry

919.817.2529; Tommy Sikes

[email protected]

SOURCE Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry