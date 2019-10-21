Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry is Now Serving Greensboro, NC

"Dr. Linthicum and his team have built a very special office with a great patient base," Dr. Michael Riccobene said. "We will continue to provide the excellent care the patients are already accustomed to, as well as implement some of our best clinical and management practices to improve the overall employee and patient experience. We are stronger together!"

The Greensboro office in Gilford provides a comprehensive selection of treatment options, including general dentistry, cosmetic, implant, surgery and restorative treatment. Riccobene Associates accepts dental insurance; those without dental insurance will have access to an affordable in-house dental membership plan and patient financing. Riccobene Associates strives to not only provide patients with the best and most complete dental care, but also gives back to the communities they serve.

"Being actively involved in the community is a major strand of our company's DNA," says Tommy Sikes, VP of Marketing. "We look forward to partnering with local schools, non-profits and local organizations in Greensboro to ensure people are aware the major role great oral hygiene plays in overall health and well-being."

Founded in 2000 by Dr. Michael Riccobene, Riccobene Associates continues to focus on providing high-quality, patient-centered care using state-of-the-art dental equipment and facilities. For more than 19 years, the company has earned numerous "Favorite Family Dentist" awards throughout the Triangle area in publications such as Cary Magazine and Carolina Parent. Riccobene Associates has been named one of the "50 Best Places to Work" in the Triangle year after year and recognized September of 2019 as a "Fast 50 Company" by the Triangle Business Journal.

Headquartered in Cary, NC, Riccobene Associates provides comprehensive general and multi-specialty dental services through modern, well-appointed dental offices including several dedicated pediatric and orthodontic practices. Dr. Riccobene employs over 65 dentists in a team-oriented environment that reinforces a patient-first approach. Starting from his original location in Selma, Dr. Riccobene has built twenty-four high-end practices serving the dental needs in communities across the state of North Carolina. Riccobene Associates' strategy is to continue its rapid growth in North Carolina and into adjacent states through de novo openings and add-on affiliations with high quality providers who share Dr. Riccobene's commitment to patient care.

For more information or to request an appointment, please visit the company website, https://www.brushandfloss.com/

