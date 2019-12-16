Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry is Now Serving Wilmington, NC

The Porters Neck office, provides a comprehensive selection of treatment options, including general dentistry, cosmetic, implant, surgery and restorative treatment. Offering dental care for the entire family, the passionate staff are ready to serve you today, located near the Porters Neck Walmart Supercenter.

"It is my mission to serve the Wilmington community by delivering the best care possible to every patient with integrity and passion in a safe, comfortable and caring environment," says Dr. Michael Riccobene, CEO of Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry.

Riccobene Associates accepts dental insurance; those without dental insurance will have access to an affordable in-house dental membership plan and patient financing. Riccobene Associates strives to not only provide patients with the best and most complete dental care, but also gives back to the communities they serve.

In just a few months, Riccobene Associates will celebrate 20 years in business as the dental group continues to focus on providing high-quality, patient-centered care using state-of-the-art dental equipment and facilities. Over the years, the company has earned numerous "Favorite Family Dentist" awards throughout the Triangle area in publications such as Cary Magazine and Carolina Parent. Riccobene Associates has been named one of the "50 Best Places to Work" in the Triangle year after year and recognized September of 2019 as a "Fast 50 Company" by the Triangle Business Journal.

Headquartered in Cary, NC, Riccobene Associates provides comprehensive general and multi-specialty dental services through modern, well-appointed dental offices including several dedicated pediatric and orthodontic practices. Dr. Riccobene employs over 65 dentists in a team-oriented environment that reinforces a patient-first approach. Starting from his original location in Selma, Dr. Riccobene has built twenty-four high-end practices serving the dental needs in communities across the state of North Carolina. Riccobene Associates' strategy is to continue its rapid growth in North Carolina and into adjacent states through de novo openings and add-on affiliations with high quality providers who share Dr. Riccobene's commitment to patient care.

For more information or to request an appointment, please visit the company website, https://www.brushandfloss.com/

