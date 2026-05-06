Rice accelerates faculty growth - on track to expand hires by 30% - while advancing strategic vision for global impact

HOUSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice University is rapidly advancing one of the most ambitious faculty expansion efforts in its history, reinforcing a commitment to world-class research, transformative teaching and global impact. Just over halfway through a plan to grow faculty by 25–30%, the university has already hired more than 200 tenure-track faculty since 2021, signaling strong momentum across all schools and disciplines. This faculty growth aligns with plans to grow the student body by 25% by fall 2026 and enhance research excellence.

"We are strengthening our ability to deliver personalized education at scale." - Rice President Reginald DesRoches Post this Academic Quadrangle, Rice University (Houston, TX)

"This is a defining moment for Rice," Rice President Reginald DesRoches said. "We are intentionally building a faculty that not only expands our academic excellence but also positions Rice at the forefront of solving the world's most pressing challenges. By investing in exceptional scholars across disciplines, we are strengthening our ability to deliver personalized education at scale while driving discoveries that will shape the future."

Over the past five years, Rice has grown its total faculty, including tenure-track positions, by approximately 20% to more than 900, reflecting a broader commitment to expanding both research and teaching. The university has welcomed approximately 220 tenure-track faculty, reflecting both strategic growth and targeted replacement hiring.

This momentum is fueled in part by the generous support of the Rice community, with philanthropic investments strengthening faculty endowments that help recruit and retain world-class scholars. This expansion comes as Rice continues to increase student enrollment while preserving its hallmark low, 6-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio.

Faculty excellence aligned with strategic priorities

The faculty growth is closely aligned with Rice's strategic plan, Momentous: Personalized Scale for Global Impact, which outlines a vision to elevate the university's leadership in research, education and societal impact. Approximately 84% of tenure-track hires since 2022–23 are conducting research tied directly to the plan's key priorities, including sustainable futures, thriving urban communities, health innovation and responsible AI.

"Our faculty are the engine behind Rice's impact," said Amy Dittmar, the Howard R. Hughes Provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. "We are thoughtfully recruiting scholars whose work not only advances knowledge but also intersects across disciplines to address complex global issues. This level of intentionality ensures that our growth strengthens both our research enterprise and our commitment to exceptional teaching."

This growth is not only significant in scale but also in distinction, with Rice attracting an exceptional cohort of scholars, researchers and creative leaders from top institutions and industries around the world. Recent hires include members of the National Academy of Engineering such as Menachem Elimelech, recruited from Yale University, and Rice alumna Karen Lozano, alongside leading voices in bioengineering like Michael King and Cynthia Reinhart-King — the incoming president of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering and the recent president of the Biomedical Engineering Society, respectively.

The university has also welcomed Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas scholars David Sarlah and Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede (member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences) in chemistry and renowned linguist John Baugh, former president of the Linguistic Society of America and American Academy of Arts and Sciences member. In the arts and humanities, Rice has recruited Robert Howell, a leading scholar in philosophy and AI ethics, along with poet, author and Whiting Award winner Phillip B. Williams in creative writing and artist and Guggenheim fellow Leslie Hewitt. The university has also attracted distinguished figures in music, including Joshua Winograde of the LA Opera and Emmy Award-winning, Grammy-nominated conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

These individuals represent just a snapshot of the extraordinary talent joining Rice — part of a much broader wave of faculty whose collective expertise is elevating the university's impact across disciplines.

Growth supporting students, research and innovation

As part of this strategic expansion, Rice is preparing to launch an interdisciplinary major cluster hire in artificial intelligence, a cornerstone of its goal to become a global leader in responsible AI and advanced computing. Many of these future faculty will be housed in The Arc at the Ion District, a newly announced, nearly 200,000-square-foot research and innovation hub designed to accelerate collaboration and enterprise in Houston's innovation ecosystem.

The university's faculty growth is occurring alongside significant increases in student enrollment. Rice has expanded its incoming undergraduate class from approximately 1,000 students to approximately 1,400 this year and is on track to grow its undergraduate population to approximately 5,000 by fall 2026 — a 25% increase since 2020. Graduate enrollment is also growing, with total student enrollment expected to reach approximately 9,500.

To support this expansion while maintaining its distinctive student experience, Rice is investing in major campus infrastructure, including two new residential colleges opening this fall, the recently opened Sarofim Hall for art and a 112,000-square-foot expansion of the business school, as well as renovations to existing colleges. The university is also constructing the Moody Center Complex for Student Life, a 75,000-square-foot hub designed to enhance student engagement and community.

To accommodate its growing faculty, Rice opened the 250,000-square-foot Ralph S. O'Connor Building for Engineering and Science in 2023, providing significant space for research and collaboration. Additional capacity exists at Helix Park in the Texas Medical Center, where faculty affiliated with the Rice Biotech Launch Pad are advancing innovations in health.

Together, these investments underscore Rice's commitment to scaling its impact without compromising the personalized education that defines the university.

"As we grow, we are doing so with purpose," DesRoches said. "Every faculty hire, every new facility and every student we welcome is part of a broader vision — to ensure Rice remains a place where innovation thrives, leaders are developed and ideas translate into meaningful change for society."

SOURCE Rice University