Rice Biotech Launch Pad adds pharmaceuticals pioneer Robert Ruffolo to external advisory board

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice University today announced the addition of Robert Ruffolo Jr. to its external advisory board for the Rice Biotech Launch Pad , a Houston-based accelerator focused on expediting the translation of the university's health and medical technology discoveries into cures.

Dr. Robert Ruffolo

Ruffolo's vision and commitment to innovation will be fundamental in advancing the Launch Pad's mission to continuously identify and produce breakthrough therapies for patients, the accelerator's leadership said. During his 50-year career in pharmaceuticals, Ruffolo has been an executive leader at the highest levels in global drug research and development, contributing to the successful launch of numerous drugs.

"Kicking off 2024 with the significant announcement of the addition of Dr. Ruffolo to the external advisory board is setting us up to have another successful year," said Paul Wotton , the Launch Pad's executive director and chairman. "We introduced the Launch Pad in September of last year and in the past few months we have made substantial progress in terms of fundraising, research and development. As a member of our external advisory board, Dr. Ruffolo will shape our plans to further expand how we translate our platform technologies into treatments in various therapeutic areas."

"Dr. Ruffolo brings immense value to the Rice Biotech Launch Pad as an adviser to drive drug development," said Omid Veiseh , associate professor of bioengineering at Rice and faculty director of the Launch Pad. "His networks and relationships built within this industry over his remarkable career will be crucial in guiding these innovative startups. Together with the rest of our extraordinary external advisory board, Dr. Ruffolo will provide us with the necessary strategic guidance to continuously make breakthroughs in the drug discovery field."

"The Rice Biotech Launch Pad is one of the most forward-looking and technologically innovative teams in the drug development space right now," Ruffolo said. "Through our collaboration with the Texas Medical Center, we envision a future in which our innovations can rapidly reach our patients and create a profound impact in their lives. I am honored to be a part of the outstanding external advisory board and look forward to being an advisor to these programs."

Ruffolo is currently serving as chairman of Aragen Biosciences and managing director of Ruffolo Consulting, LLC, a consulting company for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He is the former president of research and development of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, now Pfizer . At Wyeth, he also served as chief scientific officer and corporate senior vice president. Prior to Wyeth, Ruffolo held executive positions at companies such as Eli Lilly & Co . and SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals . Throughout his career, Ruffolo and his teams have successfully brought to market 37 new drugs. He also has published over 500 papers and edited 15 books. He received a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy and his Ph.D. in pharmacology, both from The Ohio State University.

Ruffolo is the 13th member of the Launch Pad's external advisory board. The other members are Jason Bock, founder and CEO of CTMC; Albert Cha, managing partner of Frazier Life Sciences; Rima Chakrabarti, partner at KdT Ventures and adjunct professor of neuroscience at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine; John Flavin, founder and CEO of Portal Innovations, co-founder and chairman of Pyxis Oncology and entrepreneurial adviser of Argonne National Laboratory; Pierre Jacquet, managing director and vice chairman of L.E.K.'s health care consulting practice; Robert Langer, professor at the David H. Koch Institute for Integrated Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Dennis Lee, senior program officer, accelerator at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Ferran Prat, senior vice president of research administration and industry relations at the MD Anderson Cancer Center; Josh Richardson, managing director and senior investor on the life sciences investigating team at Goldman Sachs; David Schull, president of Russo Partners; Lisa Wright, president and CEO of Community Health Choice; and Kevin Sheridan, managing director and joint global head of health care investment banking at Jefferies.

About the Rice Biotech Launch Pad

The Rice Biotech Launch Pad is a Houston-based accelerator focused on expediting the translation of Rice University's health and medical technology discoveries into cures. This initiative is designed to help advance internally discovered platform technologies from concept to clinical studies and commercialization. The Rice Biotech Launch Pad will identify and support highly differentiated projects while driving the expansion of Houston as a world-class medical innovation ecosystem. The accelerator will bring together local researchers with a network of industry executives. Rice's bioengineering department is a world-renowned institution that is currently ranked in the top 10 universities for its bioengineering programs by U.S. News & World Report. Its faculty is highly distinguished, having received awards and distinctions from institutions including the National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Sciences and MacArthur Foundation. For more information, please visit https://biotechlaunchpad.rice.edu/ .

SOURCE Rice University