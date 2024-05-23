Rice Biotech Launch Pad to sponsor BioElectronic Therapeutics (BETx) Event hosted by the Rice Global Paris Center in June

The event at the Club de la Chasse et de la Nature in Paris June 27-28 will host over 20 industry leaders as guest speakers

HOUSTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rice University Biotech Launch Pad , a Houston-based accelerator focused on expediting the translation of the university's health and medical technology discoveries into cures, today announced it will sponsor the boutique event BioElectronic Therapeutics (BETx), hosted by the Rice Global Paris Center at the Club de la Chasse et de la Nature in Paris on June 27-28.

The invite-only event will feature over 20 leaders from biotech/pharma, academia, venture capital, government and private foundations to explore the advancements in the field of bioelectronic-based therapeutics and how these innovative modalities hold immense promise for revolutionizing patient care. The organizers for the event are Omid Veiseh , associate professor of bioengineering at Rice and faculty director of the Rice Biotech Launch Pad; Jacob Robinson , professor of electrical and computer engineering and bioengineering at Rice, and CEO and founder of Motif Neurotech; and Jonathan Rivnay, professor of biomedical engineering at Northwestern University.

"We're proud to sponsor an event of this caliber, the first of its kind in the bioelectronics therapeutics space, and to do so in collaboration with Rice Global Paris and in the presence of so many world-class speakers is an honor," said Veiseh. "This gathering will be a catalyst for innovative discussions with some of the leading voices in this area on the advancement of bioelectronics and the impact these new technologies will have on therapeutics delivery and ultimately patients."

The two-day program will include a series of panels and talks hosted by the event's organizers and featuring seasoned industry speakers. The topics of discussion will include:

Market Driven Innovations in Therapeutics

Innovating Broadly Scalable Health Solutions

BioElectronic Integration

Funding Landscape in BioElectronics

Bioengineering Cell-Based Therapeutics

Hybrid BioElectronic Platforms

Clinician Needs for BioElectronics

Select applications will be reviewed and approved for attendance at the event. For additional information and applications to attend, please contact [email protected] or visit: https://biotechlaunchpad.rice.edu/paris-biohybrid-workshop .

About the Rice Biotech Launch Pad

The Rice Biotech Launch Pad is a Houston-based accelerator focused on expediting the translation of the university's health and medical technology discoveries into cures. This initiative is designed to help advance internally discovered platform technologies from concept to clinical studies and commercialization. The Rice Biotech Launch Pad will identify and support highly differentiated projects while driving the expansion of Houston as a world-class medical innovation ecosystem. The accelerator will bring together local researchers with a network of industry executives. For more information, please visit https://biotechlaunchpad.rice.edu/ .

