Rice Cakes Market to increase by USD 2.31 billion between 2023 to 2028, Offline Distribution Channel to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rice cakes market size is expected to grow by USD 2.31 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for healthier snack varieties is notably driving the rice cakes market. However, factors such as natural disasters and adverse weather conditions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Brown rice cakes, White rice cakes, and Other rice cakes), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rice Cakes Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is significant during the forecast period. Departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores are considered in this segment. Various market players use promotional and marketing strategies to promote the sales of their products through this channel. The strategies include branding through signages and discounts on product packages at their stores. Additionally, various retail stores in China such as Walmart and Carrefour China Inc., have been selling rice cakes on their shelves for a long time. There are dedicated aisles for rice cakes in supermarkets and hypermarkets to elevate their visibility. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

By region, APAC accounted for the largest share of the market, occupying 55% of the global market share. The growing trend of snacking between regular meals, changes in lifestyles, and the widespread availability of rice cakes are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as growing disposable income, rapidly expanding population, and the rising number of modern retail stores will further accelerate the growth of the rice cakes market in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The rice cakes market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AAAS Foods and Natures Soul Pvt Ltd., Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Bok Rice Bakery, Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., De Katjang BV, Element Snacks Inc, Holland and Barrett Ltd., Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., Nishimoto Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., Riso Gallo SpA, SanoRice Holding BV, Umeya Inc., Van Rice Products, Vital Health Foods, Gourmet Egypt S.A.E, Lundberg Family Farms

Rice Cakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, Japan, China, South Korea, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAAS Foods and Natures Soul Pvt Ltd., Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Bok Rice Bakery, Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., De Katjang BV, Element Snacks Inc, Holland and Barrett Ltd., Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., Nishimoto Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., Riso Gallo SpA, SanoRice Holding BV, Umeya Inc., Van Rice Products, Vital Health Foods, Gourmet Egypt S.A.E, and Lundberg Family Farms Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

