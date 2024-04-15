The brand's new twist on this iconic flavor pairing is the perfect #littletreat to get you through the day

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You asked. We listened. Our #1 most requested flavor* is hitting shelves this spring to give fans a whole new way to enjoy this Sticking Delicious snack: Rice Krispies Treats® Chocolatey Peanut Butter.

Featuring a flavorful new twist on our beloved ooey-gooey snack, Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Peanut Butter taps into the iconic chocolate-and-peanut-butter flavor pairing to create the perfect blend of salty and sweet, with real peanut butter in every bite and a bonus layer of chocolatey goodness coating the bottom.

RICE KRISPIES TREATS® FANS REJOICE! OUR #1 MOST REQUESTED FLAVOR HAS ARRIVED: CHOCOLATEY PEANUT BUTTER

The new flavor comes at the perfect time for fans in need of a #littletreat—that sweet something you get yourself to infuse a bit of joy into an otherwise boring or monotonous day. Thankfully, Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Peanut Butter is the perfect sweet snack to reward yourself for completing a small task on your to-do list...or for doing absolutely nothing at all.

"For years, fans nationwide have written in to us asking for this flavor, so we are thrilled to finally satisfy everyone's craving for Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Peanut Butter," said Juan Boido, Senior Brand Manager at Kellanova. "We specialize in making ooey-gooey treats that infuse joy into the everyday and this new flavor is the perfect snack to delight the whole family, from the kids to the kids-at-heart. We can't wait to hear what our fans think!"

Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Peanut Butter will be hitting snack aisles at retailers nationwide starting this spring for an SRP of $4.49 for 7ct or $8.42 for 14 in a box. Keep an eye out for the orange and blue wrapper!

Hungry for more treats? Follow @RiceKrispiesTreats on TikTok, Instagram or your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest ooey, gooey snack news.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

*Source: Kellanova Consumer Contacts Report, 2021-2023

SOURCE Kellanova