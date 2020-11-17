Rice Management Company Selects Common Desk for Co-Working Operations and Transwestern for Property Management of The Ion

Common Desk and Transwestern will build The Ion into a fully realized, barrier-reducing space for all of Houston. Tweet this

"For a project as special as The Ion, it was important that we selected a flexible office space operator that understood the building's ethos as a space for collaboration and innovation," said Ryan LeVasseur, Managing Director of Direct Real Estate at RMC. "From the moment we met with the Common Desk team, it was clear they represented the right balance of sophistication and excitement and shared a commitment to creating a sense of community."

"We're thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project and are looking forward to offering individuals, small businesses, and high-growth companies the chance to experience the unique programming and innovative spirit of the building," said Dawson Williams, Head of Real Estate at Common Desk. "We're excited to be a strategic gateway to helping Houstonians experience all The Ion has to offer."

Transwestern has been tapped by RMC to provide comprehensive property management support for the entirety of The Ion. The Houston-based company will create a seamless operations experience through its building, tenant, vendor, compliance, client, and administrative services. Transwestern will ensure all tenants, guests and community members benefit from The Ion's physical space and its amenities.

"Very few companies have Transwestern's breadth of experience and proven success of managing high-quality, talent-attracting workplaces," said LeVasseur. "Add to that the company's deep roots in Houston, and we're confident we're working with the best team to ensure a flawless, attractive, activated, and efficiently operated hub for the growth of Houston's innovation ecosystem."

"Transwestern is excited to work alongside Rice Management Corporation as property and facilities manager for The Ion, while contributing to its mission of innovation, collaboration and inclusion," said Kevin Roberts, Southwest President at Transwestern. "As Transwestern continues to elevate our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are proud to stand alongside The Ion in supporting minority and women-owned businesses in enabling innovation that will shape the future of Houston."

Together, RMC, Common Desk and Transwestern will ensure The Ion is a high-performing, barrier-reducing space that opens the door to innovation with technology, creativity, and an indelible focus on community. The Ion is scheduled to open in early 2021.

About The Ion: The Ion will anchor a 16-acre innovation district and is destined to become the epicenter for Houston's innovation ecosystem as an inclusive, dynamic, vibrant and dense hub focusing on quality collaborations between entrepreneurs, incubators, accelerators, corporations, academics, and the Houston community when it opens in 2021. The 288,000 square-foot building will accommodate multiple uses, including shared workspace, prototyping and maker resources, event space, classrooms, food and beverage offerings as well as indoor/outdoor communal areas with shared amenities. For more information, please visit https://ionhouston.com/ .

