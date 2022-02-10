Rice Market in Spain: By Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Type (white and brown) | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

High Support from Quinoa Seeds to Drive Rice Market Growth in Spain

Crop rotations in coastal rice paddies have failed due to the quick salinization of fields when irrigation water is discontinued. Interestingly, due to its very high salt tolerance, quinoa can be used for rice crop rotation in these salinized locations. It is also frost resistant and may live at -8°C for up to 4 hours, depending on the temperature, phenological phase, and variety, making it beneficial for summer-summer and summer-winter crop rotations. The seeds are a high-quality protein source that has piqued the interest of many food experts, and their growing popularity is a direct result of rising consumer awareness of the benefits of a healthy diet. Hence, the market in focus is expected to grow even in such saline conditions during the forecast period.

Rice Market in Spain: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the Rice Market in Spain by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Type (White and Brown).

The rice market share growth in Spain by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. During the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, offline stores were badly affected in the country. Consumers shifted towards the online or home delivery system but eventually, offline sources of distribution came back on the market as the people learned about the safety measures, social distancing and started taking care of other rules like sanitization, avoiding large and wearing a mask in order to contain the spread of the virus. Hence, the offline distribution channel is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis: Product Insights & News

The rice market in Spain is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality and quantity production to compete in the market. AlFiza Herbal, ARROCES J. MONTORO SL, Baibor Rice Food SL, Buhler AG, Camara Arrossera Del Montsia I Seccio De Credit SCCL, Ebro Foods SA, Estraco LLC, Herba Ingredients BV, Olam International Ltd., and Rapunzel Naturkost among others are some of the major players of the market.

AlFiza Herbal- The company offers basmati rice with natural properties and nutritional value.

The company offers basmati rice with natural properties and nutritional value. Baibor Rice Food SL- The company offers a wide variety of rice such as long grain, medium round grain rice, round grain rice, and many more.

The company offers a wide variety of rice such as long grain, medium round grain rice, round grain rice, and many more. Camara Arrossera Del Montsia I Seccio De Credit SCCL- The company offers a wide variety of rice such as extra rice, bomba rice, wholegrain rice, parboiled rice, long-grain rice, and many more.

Rice Market in Spain Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.40% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 214.48 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 1.01 Regional analysis Spain Performing market contribution Spain at 100% Key consumer countries Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlFiza Herbal, ARROCES J. MONTORO SL, Baibor Rice Food SL, Buhler AG, Camara Arrossera Del Montsia I Seccio De Credit SCCL, Ebro Foods SA, Estraco LLC, Herba Ingredients BV, Olam International Ltd., and Rapunzel Naturkost Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

