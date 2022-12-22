DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rice Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the report, Global Rice Market will be US$ 315.6 Billion by the end of the year 2027. Rice is the staple foodstuff of over half of the world's population, with over 700 million tons produced each year. While most rice is consumed in the nations where it is grown, increased demand benefits the worldwide rice trade. Furthermore, most rice is farmed and consumed across Asia, from Pakistan to Japan. As a result, Asia is referred to as 'Rice-producing Asia,' excluding Mongolia and Central Asia.



Global Rice Market Size is expanding at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2021 to 2027



Rice, a staple food in many industrialized and developing countries, has long been regarded as a strategic commodity, susceptible to various government controls and interventions. On the other hand, rice is a vital wage commodity and cash crop for workers in non-agricultural industries. Support from governments and other organizations in developing countries, technological advancements, and demand for higher-quality rice from Gulf countries during festive seasons drive the global rice industry.



Global Rice Consumption Markets



Unlike maize and wheat, most rice is consumed locally and does not enter foreign markets. Nonetheless, the worldwide rice trade has grown in volume. A limited number of exporting countries engage with many importing countries in the global rice trade. China, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, and Brazil are all covered in our report. According to our research, China has continually been the world's most significant rice consumer.



China, India, and Bangladesh Key Producers in the Global Market



Production and domestic price variations may force countries to enter and depart the international market in substantial numbers. Furthermore, bad weather may lead to higher domestic pricing due to lower production, encouraging purchases from the global market. Despite the scenario, China, India, and Bangladesh remain the world's top three rice producers, according to our analysis.



Philippines Rice Import Forecast Extensive Market



The import markets for the Philippines, the EU-27, China, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, and Senegal are all included in our report. According to our analysis, following quantitative limits on rice imports, the Philippines is the largest rice importer. Through the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, the Philippines Department of Agriculture also implements projects to boost production through improved quality seeds, machinery, farm loans, and extension.



India, Thailand, and Vietnam Exports Experiences Significant Presence in the Market



The export market in India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and the United States is examined in our report. China, Myanmar, Cambodia, Uruguay, and Paraguay are involved. According to our analysis, due to their proximity and competitive rates, India, Thailand, and Vietnam are typically the leading suppliers to the worldwide market. These key rice exporters have lower import taxes than other countries. Aside from enhanced production, government rules, and controllable prices from conventional suppliers, export operations are greatly aided by these reasons.



The COVID-19 Pandemic Devised a Decline in Global Rice Industry



The COVID-19 pandemic, as per the recent research from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, prompted a spike in global rice prices in the second quarter of 2020. Despite large rice reserves and a worldwide rice output record in 2020, rice prices have remained higher than projected since then. Because of lesser demand, most stock prices rose during the pandemic, but rice prices fell. As a result of the residual uncertainty about the trustworthiness of international markets following the worldwide COVID-19 crisis, the rice market shrank. As per our analysis, Global Rice Market was US$ 235.9 Billion in 2021.



The report titled "Global Rice Market & Volume by Consumption (China, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Viet Nam, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, Brazil, Others), Production (China, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines, Japan, Pakistan, Others), Exports (India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, United States, China, Myanmar, Cambodia, Uruguay, Paraguay), Imports (Philippines, EU-27, China, Nigeria, Cote D'ivoire, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, Senegal), Company Analysis (KRBL Limited, EBRO Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Tate and Lyle, General Mills, Inc., MGP Ingredients Inc. and Kerry Group)" provides a comprehensive analysis on Global Rice Industry.



Consuming Countries - Market & Volume breakup 11 countries



1. China

2. India

3. Bangladesh

4. Indonesia

5. Vietnam

6. Philippines

7. Thailand

8. Myanmar

9. Japan

10. Brazil

11. Others



Producing Country - Volume breakup 11 countries



1. China

2. India

3. Bangladesh

4. Indonesia

5. Viet Nam

6. Thailand

7. Myanmar

8. Philippines

9. Japan

10. Pakistan

11. Other



Exporting Country - Volume breakup 10 countries



1. India

2. Thailand

3. Viet Nam

4. Pakistan

5. United States

6. China

7. Myanmar

8. Cambodia

9. Uruguay

10. Paraguay



Importing Country - Volume breakup 10 countries



1. Philippines

2. EU-27

3. China

4. Nigeria

5. Cote D'ivoire

6. Saudi Arabia

7. United Arab Emirates

8. Iran

9. Iraq

10. Senegal



All key players were covered with 3 viewpoints

Overviews

Recent Developments

Revenues

Company Analysis



1. KRBL Limited

2. EBRO Foods Inc.

3. Archer Daniels Midland

4. Tate and Lyle

5. General Mills, Inc.

6. MGP Ingredients Inc.

7. Kerry Group





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Rice Market



6. Global Rice Volume

6.1 By Production

6.2 By Consumption

6.3 By Import (Top 10 Countries)

6.4 By Export (Top 10 Countries)



7. Share Analysis - Rice Market & Volume Analysis

7.1 Market Share

7.1.1 By Consuming Country

7.2 Volume Share

7.2.1 By Producing Country

7.2.2 By Importing Country

7.2.3 By Exporting Country



8. Consuming Country - Rice Market & Volume Analysis

8.1 China

8.1.1 Market

8.1.2 Volume

8.2 India

8.2.1 Market

8.2.2 Volume

8.3 Bangladesh

8.3.1 Market

8.3.2 Volume

8.4 Indonesia

8.4.1 Market

8.4.2 Volume

8.5 Vietnam

8.5.1 Market

8.5.2 Volume

8.6 Philippines

8.6.1 Market

8.6.2 Volume

8.7 Thailand

8.7.1 Market

8.7.2 Volume

8.8 Myanmar

8.8.1 Market

8.8.2 Volume

8.9 Japan

8.9.1 Market

8.9.2 Volume

8.10 Brazil

8.10.1 Market

8.10.2 Volume

8.11 Others

8.11.1 Market

8.11.2 Volume



9. Producing Country - Rice Volume Analysis

9.1 China

9.2 India

9.3 Bangladesh

9.4 Indonesia

9.5 Vietnam

9.6 Thailand

9.7 Myanmar

9.8 Philippines

9.9 Japan

9.10 Pakistan

9.11 Other



10. Exporting Country - Rice Volume Analysis

10.1 India

10.2 Thailand

10.3 Vietnam

10.4 Pakistan

10.5 United States

10.6 China

10.7 Myanmar

10.8 Cambodia

10.9 Uruguay

10.10 Paraguay



11. Importing Country - Rice Volume Analysis

11.1 Philippines

11.2 EU-27

11.3 China

11.4 Nigeria

11.5 Cote D ivoire

11.6 Saudi Arabia

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Iran

11.9 Iraq

11.10 Sengal



12. Company Analysis

12.1 KRBL Limited

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Recent Development

12.1.3 Revenues

12.2 EBRO Foods Inc.

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Recent Development

12.2.3 Revenues

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Recent Development

12.3.3 Revenues

12.4 Tate and Lyle

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Recent Development

12.4.3 Revenues

12.5 General Mills, Inc.

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 Recent Development

12.5.3 Revenues

12.6 MGP Ingredients Inc.

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 Recent Development

12.6.3 Revenues

12.7 Kerry Group

12.7.1 Overview

12.7.2 Recent Development

12.7.3 Revenues



List of Figures

Figure 01: Global - Rice Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 02: Global - Forecast for Rice Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 03: Global - Rice Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 04: Global - Forecast for Rice Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 05: Global - Rice Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 06: Global - Forecast for Rice Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 07: Global - Rice Import (Top 10 Countries) Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 08: Global - Forecast for Rice Import (Top 10 Countries) Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 09: Global - Rice Export (Top 10 Countries) Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 10: Global - Forecast for Rice Export (Top 10 Countries) Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 11: China - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 12: China - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 13: China - Rice Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 14: China - Forecast for Rice Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 15: India - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 16: India - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 17: India - Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 18: India - Forecast for Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 19: Bangladesh - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 20: Bangladesh - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 21: Bangladesh - Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 22: Bangladesh - Forecast for Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 23: Indonesia - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 24: Indonesia - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 25: Indonesia - Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 26: Indonesia - Forecast for Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 27: Vietnam - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 28: Vietnam - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 29: Vietnam - Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 30: Vietnam - Forecast for Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 31: Philippines - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 32: Philippines - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 33: Philippines - Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 34: Philippines - Forecast for Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 35: Thailand - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 36: Thailand - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 37: Thailand - Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 38: Thailand - Forecast for Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 39: Myanmar - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 40: Myanmar - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 41: Myanmar - Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 42: Myanmar - Forecast for Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 43: Japan - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 44: Japan - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 45: Japan - Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 46: Japan - Forecast for Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 47: Brazil - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 48: Brazil - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 49: Brazil - Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 50: Brazil - Forecast for Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 51: Others - Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 52: Others - Forecast for Rice Consumption Market (Billion US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 53: Others - Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 54: Others - Forecast for Rice Consumption Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 55: China - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 57: China - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 56: India - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 58: India - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 59: Bangladesh - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 60: Bangladesh - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 61: Indonesia - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 62: Indonesia - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 63: Vietnam - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 64: Vietnam - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 65: Thailand - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 66: Thailand - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 67: Myanmar - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 68: Myanmar - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 69: Philippines - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 70: Philippines - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 71: Japan - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 72: Japan - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 73: Pakistan - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 74: Pakistan - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 75: Other - Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 76: Other - Forecast for Rice Production Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 77: India - Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 78: India - Forecast for Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 79: Thailand - Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 80: Thailand - Forecast for Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 81: Vietnam - Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 82: Vietnam - Forecast for Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 83: Pakistan - Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 84: Pakistan - Forecast for Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 85: United States - Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 86: United States - Forecast for Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 87: China - Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 88: China - Forecast for Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 89: Myanmar - Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 90: Myanmar - Forecast for Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 91: Cambodia - Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 92: Cambodia - Forecast for Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 93: Uruguay - Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 94: Uruguay - Forecast for Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 95: Paraguay - Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 96: Paraguay - Forecast for Rice Export Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 97: Philippines - Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 98: Philippines - Forecast for Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 99: EU-27 - Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 100: EU-27 - Forecast for Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 101: China - Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 102: China - Forecast for Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 103: Nigeria - Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 104: Nigeria - Forecast for Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 105: Cote D ivoire - Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 106: Cote D ivoire - Forecast for Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 107: Saudi Arabia - Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 108: Saudi Arabia - Forecast for Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 109: United Arab Emirates - Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 110: United Arab Emirates - Forecast for Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 111: Iran - Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 112: Iran - Forecast for Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 113: Iraq - Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 114: Iraq - Forecast for Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 115: Sengal - Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2016 - 2021

Figure 116: Sengal - Forecast for Rice Import Volume (Million Metric Tons), 2022 - 2027

Figure 117: KRBL Limited - Global Revenue (Million US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 118: KRBL Limited - Forecast for Global Revenue (Million US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 119: EBRO Foods Inc. - Global Revenue (Million US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 120: EBRO Foods Inc. - Forecast for Global Revenue (Million US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 121: Archer Daniels Midland - Global Revenue (Million US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 122: Archer Daniels Midland - Forecast for Global Revenue (Million US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 123: Tate and Lyle - Global Revenue (Million US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 124: Tate and Lyle - Forecast for Global Revenue (Million US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 125: General Mills, Inc. - Global Revenue (Million US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 126: General Mills, Inc. - Forecast for Global Revenue (Million US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 127: MGP Ingredients Inc. - Global Revenue (Million US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 128: MGP Ingredients Inc. - Forecast for Global Revenue (Million US$), 2022 - 2027

Figure 129: Kerry Group - Global Revenue (Million US$), 2016 - 2021

Figure 130: Kerry Group - Forecast for Global Revenue (Million US$), 2022 - 2027



List of Tables

Table 01: Global - Rice Market Share by Consuming Country (Percent), 2016 - 2021

Table 02: Global - Forecast for Rice Market Share by Consuming Country (Percent), 2022 - 2027

Table 03: Global - Rice Volume Share by Producing Country (Percent), 2016 - 2021

Table 04: Global - Forecast for Rice Volume Share by Producing Country (Percent), 2022 - 2027

Table 05: Global - Rice Volume Share by Importing Country (Percent), 2016 - 2021

Table 06: Global - Forecast for Rice Volume Share by Importing Country (Percent), 2022 - 2027

Table 07: Global - Rice Volume Share by Exporting Country (Percent), 2016 - 2021

Table 08: Global - Forecast for Rice Volume Share by Exporting Country (Percent), 2022 - 2027





Companies Mentioned





KRBL Limited

EBRO Foods Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Tate and Lyle

General Mills, Inc.

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Kerry Group

