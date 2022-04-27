Rice Milling Market Size in India to grow by USD 49.43 million from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Rising Focus on Increasing Shelf of Rice |Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The milling process provides additional advantages for rice processing plants. The husk, bran, and germ layers are removed to varying degrees during milling. The aim of milling is to remove as much colored bran and germ as possible. The quantity of bran remaining on the grain surface after milling is defined as the milling degree, where the degree of milling can vary based on grain hardness, size, shape, depth of surface ridges, and bran thickness. A high milling degree indicates a high quality of rice. Milled rice stays fresh for much longer periods than un-milled varieties when stored under suitable conditions (avoiding exposure to moisture and air). Therefore, rice milling machinery plays a key role in increasing the shelf life of rice and reducing loss due to damage. Milled rice also requires lesser cooking time compared with other rice types. Therefore, the rising focus on rice processing plants to increase the shelf life of rice may positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The milling of rice can also remove nutrition, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The nutrient proximate such as energy, protein, carbohydrate, sugar, calcium, iron, sodium, and fatty acids are also lesser in milled rice compared with un-milled rice. Thus, milled rice is mainly a source of carbohydrates and proteins. On the other hand, un-milled rice, which is sold as a grain, is a source of dietary fiber. It also contains vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B5 (Pantothenic acid), vitamin B6, phosphorus, manganese, potassium, zinc, and copper. The nutritional content of milled rice needs to be enhanced by adding minerals and vitamins through an enrichment process. This may increase the price of milled rice compared with un-milled rice. The consumption of food products such as whole grains also offers improved health benefits. The increased fiber content in un-milled rice can eliminate toxic substances from the body. Therefore, the higher nutritional content in un-milled rice, such as brown rice, may affect the demand for milled rice among consumers and is likely to affect the growth of the rice milling market in India during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The rice milling market in India report is segmented by Capacity (50 ton, 50-150 ton, and above 150 ton) and Application (commercial and home use).

The rice milling market share growth in India by the 50-ton segment will be significant for revenue generation. A 50-ton rice mill plant has the capability to process rice at a high rate. It has stable performance and is an ideal machine for small rice factories. The 50-ton rice mill plant consists of a husker, a combined cleaner, a paddy separator, a rice grader, a rice whitener, lifting machines, pipes, and other accessories. With the growing demand for 50-ton rice mills from end-users, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The rice milling market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Rice Milling Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 49.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Buhler AG, Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd., G.S International, GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd.. , Patker Engineers, Perfect Equipments, Satake Corp., and Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Home use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Capacity

Market segments

Comparison by Capacity

50 ton - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

50 ton - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

50-150 ton - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

50 ton - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Above 150 ton - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Capacity

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Buhler AG

Fowler Westrup ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. G.S International

GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd..

Patker Engineers

Perfect Equipments

Satake Corp.

Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

