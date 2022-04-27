Rice Milling Market Size in India to grow by USD 49.43 million from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Rising Focus on Increasing Shelf of Rice |Technavio

Apr 27, 2022, 06:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rice Milling Market In India by Capacity (50 ton, 50-150 ton, and above 150 ton) and Application (commercial and home use) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the rice milling market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 49.43 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The milling process provides additional advantages for rice processing plants. The husk, bran, and germ layers are removed to varying degrees during milling. The aim of milling is to remove as much colored bran and germ as possible. The quantity of bran remaining on the grain surface after milling is defined as the milling degree, where the degree of milling can vary based on grain hardness, size, shape, depth of surface ridges, and bran thickness. A high milling degree indicates a high quality of rice. Milled rice stays fresh for much longer periods than un-milled varieties when stored under suitable conditions (avoiding exposure to moisture and air). Therefore, rice milling machinery plays a key role in increasing the shelf life of rice and reducing loss due to damage. Milled rice also requires lesser cooking time compared with other rice types. Therefore, the rising focus on rice processing plants to increase the shelf life of rice may positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges - The milling of rice can also remove nutrition, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The nutrient proximate such as energy, protein, carbohydrate, sugar, calcium, iron, sodium, and fatty acids are also lesser in milled rice compared with un-milled rice. Thus, milled rice is mainly a source of carbohydrates and proteins. On the other hand, un-milled rice, which is sold as a grain, is a source of dietary fiber. It also contains vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B5 (Pantothenic acid), vitamin B6, phosphorus, manganese, potassium, zinc, and copper. The nutritional content of milled rice needs to be enhanced by adding minerals and vitamins through an enrichment process. This may increase the price of milled rice compared with un-milled rice. The consumption of food products such as whole grains also offers improved health benefits. The increased fiber content in un-milled rice can eliminate toxic substances from the body. Therefore, the higher nutritional content in un-milled rice, such as brown rice, may affect the demand for milled rice among consumers and is likely to affect the growth of the rice milling market in India during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis:
The rice milling market in India report is segmented by Capacity (50 ton, 50-150 ton, and above 150 ton) and Application (commercial and home use).
The rice milling market share growth in India by the 50-ton segment will be significant for revenue generation. A 50-ton rice mill plant has the capability to process rice at a high rate. It has stable performance and is an ideal machine for small rice factories. The 50-ton rice mill plant consists of a husker, a combined cleaner, a paddy separator, a rice grader, a rice whitener, lifting machines, pipes, and other accessories. With the growing demand for 50-ton rice mills from end-users, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
The rice milling market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Buhler AG
- Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- G.S International
- GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.
- Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
- Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd..
- Patker Engineers
- Perfect Equipments
- Satake Corp.
- Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.
Rice Milling Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 49.43 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.97
Regional analysis
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Buhler AG, Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd., G.S International, GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd.. , Patker Engineers, Perfect Equipments, Satake Corp., and Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Home use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Capacity
- Market segments
- Comparison by Capacity
- 50 ton - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 50 ton - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 50-150 ton - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- 50 ton - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Above 150 ton - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Capacity
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Buhler AG
- Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- G.S International
- GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.
- Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
- Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd..
- Patker Engineers
- Perfect Equipments
- Satake Corp.
- Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
