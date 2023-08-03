Rice Noodles Market in APAC to grow by USD 1,062.76 million from 2022 to 2027|The increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rice noodles market in APAC size is estimated to increase by USD 1,062.76 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.8%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rice Noodles Market in APAC 2023-2027

Rice noodles market in APAC – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The rice noodles market in APAC is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer rice noodles in APAC in the market are Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Bich Chi Food Co., FodShop Pty Ltd., Foodle Noodle Co. Ltd., Greenature Grains and noodle Co. Ltd., Kenmin Foods Co. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., King Soba, Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd., Molina and Sons Phils. Inc., Nongshim Co. Ltd., Q Phil International Trading, SA GIANG, Sapporo Products Inc., Suzhou Joywell Taste Co. Ltd., Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd., Vietnam Food Technology Joint Stock Co., and Woodland Foods Ltd. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Offerings -

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co. - The company offers noodles such as Acecook Oh! Ricey, a range of instant rice noodles with various flavours and textures.

The company offers noodles such as Acecook Oh! Ricey, a range of instant rice noodles with various flavours and textures. Bich Chi Food Co. - The company offers noodles such as Bich Chi Pho Noodle, a traditional Vietnamese rice noodle used in popular dishes like pho.

The company offers noodles such as Bich Chi Pho Noodle, a traditional Vietnamese rice noodle used in popular dishes like pho. FodShop Pty Ltd. - The company offers noodles such as Greenature Whole Grain Noodle, a nutritious and wholesome noodle made from whole grains.

Rice Noodles Market In APAC - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (Rice vermicelli, Rice stick, and others) and distribution channel (Retail and Food service).

The market share growth by the rice vermicelli segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of various types of rice vermicelli noodles in Asian cuisines is increasing. For example, in Vietnamese cuisine, these noodles are commonly served cold with grilled meat (bun) or wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, fresh herbs, and shrimp (summer rolls). To attract consumers and stay competitive, several prominent players are introducing innovative flavors and convenient instant rice vermicelli cup packs. They face tough competition from rice sticks and other rice noodle varieties. Marketing strategies, such as celebrity endorsements, TV advertisements, and marketing campaigns, are also expected to promote their latest offerings and drive the growth of the rice noodles market in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of key countries in APAC to the growth of the rice noodles market in APAC.

· China's rice noodles market is experiencing significant growth due to the high demand and wide variety of noodles available, along with the presence of numerous producers and the country's substantial consumption of rice and rice-based products. In 2022, China consumed approximately 150 million metric tons of rice, indicating a strong demand for rice and rice-based products in the country. Indica rice, mainly cultivated in the southern region, is the main variety used for manufacturing rice noodles, favored for its high yield and adaptability to local weather conditions. The popularity of rice noodles is further enhanced by the large presence of retail end-users, including rice vermicelli and rice stick varieties. Additionally, the food service sector in China is growing rapidly, leading to increased use of rice noodles in various cuisines, particularly in Chinese restaurants. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the rice noodles market in China during the forecast period.

Rice Noodles Market In APAC – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC is driving the market growth. The gluten-free food market has seen significant growth in countries like China and Australia, primarily due to the increasing number of health-conscious individuals and growing awareness of celiac diseases. As there is no cure for celiac diseases, people rely on gluten-free diets to manage their condition. Additionally, the rising incidence of digestive health issues, weight management concerns, and the growing demand for nutritious food are driving the demand for gluten-free products. Health-conscious consumers increasingly prefer rice noodles as they are naturally gluten-free. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the rice noodles market in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The variety of flavors available in rice noodles is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Prominent players in the market are increasingly focusing on enhancing the flavor of their rice noodle product offerings as taste plays a crucial role in consumer preferences. The growing popularity of various flavours of rice noodles among consumers has led vendors to innovate and introduce new flavours to capture the market. For example, Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd. offers products like Instant noodles with Minced Pork Flavor Instant Rice Vermicelli WaiWai and Vineyard and Vinaigrette Instant Noodles Seasoning Rice Vermicelli WaiWai. Manufacturers of rice noodles are expected to continue innovating and introducing more flavours and products to meet consumer demands. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the rice noodles market in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The fluctuating raw material prices will be a major challenge hindering market growth. The fluctuating prices of raw materials are a key driver of the price of rice noodles. Additionally, the widening gap between supply and demand has contributed to increased raw material costs. The rise in prices of raw materials, such as plastic, has led to higher manufacturing costs for packaging, resulting in lower profit margins for vendors. Manufacturers are also exploring low-cost substitutes to maintain competitiveness in the market, which could potentially impact the quality of the product. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the rice noodles market in the APAC region during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Rice Noodles Market In APAC report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rice noodles market in APAC between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the rice noodles market in APAC size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the rice noodles market in APAC across APAC

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the rice noodles market in APAC vendors

Rice Noodles Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,062.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.44 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Bich Chi Food Co., FodShop Pty Ltd., Foodle Noodle Co. Ltd., Greenature Grains and noodle Co. Ltd., Kenmin Foods Co. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., King Soba, Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd., Molina and Sons Phils. Inc., Nongshim Co. Ltd., Q Phil International Trading, SA GIANG, Sapporo Products Inc., Suzhou Joywell Taste Co. Ltd., Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd., Vietnam Food Technology Joint Stock Co., and Woodland Foods Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

