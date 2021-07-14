Rice Noodles Market in APAC will record a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Rice Noodles Market in APAC highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Packaged Foods & Meats Industry
Rice noodles market in APAC will have Bich Chi Food Co., Foodle Noodle Co. Ltd., and JFC International Inc. as major participants during 2021-2025
Jul 14, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the rice noodles market in APAC is likely to register a CAGR of over 6% while registering an incremental growth of USD 900.65 million during 2021-2025.
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Packaged Foods & Meats industry is likely to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Identifying potential disruptions
- Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Global Packaged Rice Noodles Market - Global packaged rice noodles market is segmented by product (packaged rice vermicelli and packaged rice stick and other rice noodles), end-user (retail and foodservice), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Soap Noodles Market - Global soap noodles market is segmented by product (vegetable oil and tallow), application (household, special purpose, and industrial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Rice Noodles Market In APAC
Bich Chi Food Co.
The company offers noodles made of potato, rice, and beans. The company also offers high-quality macaroni made of rice.
Foodle Noodle Co. Ltd.
The company manufactures different types of rice noodles made of brown rice and white rice. All the variants offered by the company are Gluten Free.
JFC International Inc.
The company offers various flavors, organic noodles, wide varieties of soy and fish sauce, and many flavored drinks.
Rice Noodles Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation
Rice noodles market in APAC is segmented as below:
- Product
- Rice Vermicelli
- Rice Stick and Others
- End-user
- Retail
- Foodservice
- Geography
- China
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Indonesia
- Rest Of APAC
The rice noodles market in APAC is driven by the increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC. In addition, the growing use of rice noodles in a variety of cuisines and new product launches are expected to trigger the rice noodles market in APAC toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
