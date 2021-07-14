Rice Noodles Market in APAC will record a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025 | Technavio

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Packaged Foods & Meats industry is likely to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Packaged Rice Noodles Market - Global packaged rice noodles market is segmented by product (packaged rice vermicelli and packaged rice stick and other rice noodles), end-user (retail and foodservice), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Global Soap Noodles Market - Global soap noodles market is segmented by product (vegetable oil and tallow), application (household, special purpose, and industrial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Rice Noodles Market In APAC

Bich Chi Food Co.

The company offers noodles made of potato, rice, and beans. The company also offers high-quality macaroni made of rice.

Foodle Noodle Co. Ltd.

The company manufactures different types of rice noodles made of brown rice and white rice. All the variants offered by the company are Gluten Free.

JFC International Inc.

The company offers various flavors, organic noodles, wide varieties of soy and fish sauce, and many flavored drinks.

Rice Noodles Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation

Rice noodles market in APAC is segmented as below:

Product

Rice Vermicelli



Rice Stick and Others

End-user

Retail



Foodservice

Geography

China



Thailand



Vietnam



Indonesia



Rest Of APAC

The rice noodles market in APAC is driven by the increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC. In addition, the growing use of rice noodles in a variety of cuisines and new product launches are expected to trigger the rice noodles market in APAC toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

